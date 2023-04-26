University of Idaho Extension will kick off this season’s "AgTalk Tuesday" Zoom presentations on May 2 with David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources as a guest speaker.
Olga Walsh, a University of Idaho Extension specialist of cropping systems agronomy, will be the moderator. The session begins at 11 a.m.
"Ag Talk Tuesdays" are virtual sessions about agriculture with university professionals and peers to discuss crop issues and timely topics as the season progresses.
Sessions are hosted via Zoom on the first and third Tuesday from May through August except for July 4. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3LwE4up .
Every session begins with crop updates. University personnel and attendees are invited to provide the group with updates of current season crop issues. Featured topics and guest speakers follow the roundtable crop updates.
Other topics already scheduled include the Pacific Northwest Herbicide Resistance Initiative on May 16, an update on hops research at the Parma Research and Extension Center on June 6 an update on the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences by Dean Michael Parrella on Aug. 1 and an economic outlook on Aug. 15.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.