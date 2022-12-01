Loading wheat onto ship in Ukraine

Loading grain onto a ship at the port of Odesa, Ukraine.

 123rf

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In the war with Russia, Ukrainian farmers have lost grain storage equal to the Pacific Northwest's entire wheat storage capacity, economic analysts say.

Before the war started, Ukraine had 57 million metric tons of storage facilities. Now it has 44 million metric tons of storage, said Antonina Broyaka, a Kansas State University Extension associate. 

