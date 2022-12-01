COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — In the war with Russia, Ukrainian farmers have lost grain storage equal to the Pacific Northwest's entire wheat storage capacity, economic analysts say.
Before the war started, Ukraine had 57 million metric tons of storage facilities. Now it has 44 million metric tons of storage, said Antonina Broyaka, a Kansas State University Extension associate.
That loss equals about 503 million bushels of wheat — the amount of storage available in the Pacific Northwest, said Brian Leidl, director of merchandising for United Grain Corp. and an industry board representative on the Washington Grain Commission.
The Pacific Northwest produces 250 million to 300 million bushels each year, Leidl said.
Broyaka and Leidl spoke Nov. 30 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention. They joined Randy Fortenbery, small grains economist at Washington State University, on the panel.
Picture in Ukraine
Broyaka arrived in the U.S. from Ukraine with her children after Russia's invasion. She received refuge in Manhattan, Kan. Her husband remains in Ukraine.
She continues research on the economic impact of the war on Ukrainian agriculture and global food security.
Last year, Ukrainian farmers harvested 33 million metric tons of wheat, Broyaka said. This year, they harvested 19.5 million metric tons.
More than half of the country’s energy system has been destroyed.
“That means people cannot produce — they cannot make food, they cannot heat the house, water doesn’t work, they cannot hear sirens if a missile attack is coming,” Broyaka said.
Broyaka estimated it will take the country at least five years to rebuild its agriculture infrastructure. More than 15,500 miles of roads and 4,000 miles of railroad have been destroyed, she said.
She also mentioned the mines placed in farm fields. “It’s difficult to ... work on the field,” she said.
Damaged and destroyed infrastructure total more than $127 billion, Broyaka said. To recover Ukraine's economy, $750 billion would be necessary to address direct damage and modernization, she said.
Agricultural losses are about $34 billion, including loss of soil, machinery and livestock.
Farmers continue to harvest crops. More than 80% of the expected harvest is complete, Broyaka said, but farmers still have about 70% of the previous year’s grain and legume crops. Yields are also down because of a lack of fertilizer and technology, she said.
“It’s different every day, the world is changed every day," Broyaka said. "We expected a month ago to have at least 33 million metric tons of corn and now we understand that if we would have 25 million metric tons, it will be good, but last year we had 42 million metric tons.”
Ukraine is a world leader in sunflower oil, corn, barley and wheat exports. Agricultural exports are the main economic driver.
Ukraine exported 48 million metric tons of grain and legumes in the 2021-2022 marketing year, more than the previous year, but 2022-2023 will be worse, Broyaka said.
The Black Sea Grain initiative between Russia, Ukraine, the United Nations and Turkey was extended for another 120 days in November.
“Our total capacity before the war was 8 million metric tons per month, but now through those Black Sea ports, we just exported 12 million metric tons since August,” Broyaka said. “Every day is a challenge, because Russia all the time has tried to give up on the initiative.”
Russia is participating in the initiative to have some sanctions lifted on fertilizer and aircraft spare parts, she said.
The largest share of the grain exported through the initiative is going to Turkey and Spain.
Last year’s ending stocks are three times the normal size, meaning harvest came while Ukraine’s storage facilities were still full with the previous year’s crop, Broyaka said.
Russian farmers harvested more than 155 million metric tons of grain, including 105 million metric tons of wheat, Broyaka said.
However, Russia has had difficulty selling its grain due to sanctions.
“They continue to blackmail poor African and Asian countries to play their dirty games,” she said. “If those countries will not support Russia, they will not send them grain.”
Russia has also stolen more than 1 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain, she said, as well as Ukrainian ag machinery.
The economic outlook
The expectation was that Black Sea grain would fall off and the U.S. would fill its typical role as “exporter of last resort” on the wheat market, but that hasn’t happened this year due to inflation, higher costs and the strong U.S. dollar, Leidl said.
The war affected commodities differently based on where farmers were selling already and whether they were selling at a premium or a discount, Fortenbery said.
U.S. red wheat prices rallied because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but white wheat was already priced at a strong premium over red wheat because of the poor crop in 2021 — $3 per bushel more compared to the usual $1 per bushel, Fortenbery said.
If the Black Sea shuts down again, red wheat prices would go up, and white wheat could follow, Fortenbery said.
The U.S. doesn’t service the same markets as Russia and Ukraine, Fortenbery said.
Futures and ash prices react differently to headlines, he said. When Russia backed out of the Black Sea initiative, wheat futures “exploded,” Fortenbery said, but when Russia rejoined the agreement, futures came down. Cash prices hardly moved, he said.
"Things are changing very fast right now. It's very tumultuous," Leidl said. "For the growers in the room, make sure you have a plan that makes sense, don't spend your time chasing headlines and expecting that to be your marketing plan going forward."
Fortenbery advised farmers to be cautious about betting on what might happen.
“Things price-wise don’t look attractive relative to six months ago, but they look pretty attractive relative to two or three years ago,” he said. “Think carefully about how much you’re willing to risk in the current price environment to get another $1 or $1.50. … Be careful about betting a better-than-average price on a small improvement in that price.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.