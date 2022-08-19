Agronomist Jared Spackman this fall will start a study of how soil moisture, particularly at planting, impacts dryland wheat yields in southern Idaho.
He's seeking growers to participate, particularly in the western and far-southern parts of the study area.
“We know that soil moisture is the main determining factor on yield for all of our wheat and barley crops, but more so on the dryland fields,” said Spackman, who is based at the University of Idaho’s Aberdeen Research and Extension Center.
The data could help dryland wheat growers fine-tune yield and nitrogen fertility expectations for the coming growing season, he said. Relatively dry conditions, for example, could indicate lower yields and reduced nitrogen fertilizer application.
Spackman said similar research in the state’s northern region and the Columbia Basin helped identify how much water is needed in soil to get the crop off to a good start.
Areas in the new study “are unique in geography as well as in some of our grower practices,” he said. “And it’s nice to have localized data.”
Spackman said the study will start soon, looking at soil moisture in fall-planted wheat. Readings also are planned in spring to document snowmelt impact, and at harvest. Growers will get rain gauges to document precipitation.
Regression analysis and other tools will be used to analyze soil moisture’s implications for dryland wheat performance and on-farm practices.