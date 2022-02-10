A University of Idaho podcast showcases market opportunities for farmers who grow artisan grains.
Colette DePhelps, UI Extension educator for community food systems, estimates there are "dozens" of artisan grain producers in the Northwest.
"Our primary audience is really the people who want to be part of a value-based supply chain. ... People who are really thinking about, 'How can I get a larger return on my investment?'" she said.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, DePhelps and co-host Ali Schultheis decided to do a nine-episode podcast on artisan grains. Each episode goes in-depth into each link of the supply chain, DePhelps said.
They also interviewed speakers around the U.S. to fill out the story, DePhelps said.
This year, they're following artisan grains from field to flour.
"We're seeing that more farmers are deciding to mill on the farm and develop a value-added product," DePhelps said "And then they're developing market relationships with craft bakeries and restaurants and using these grains to develop very flavorful, source-identified products."
Each month, they will release two episodes, telling the story of the farm, and then talking with the customers who use the grain to develop a unique product for their local market.
DePhelps expects the podcast will go through 2022.
The podcast has had 1,300 listeners so far, DePhelps said.
DePhelps invites people interested in sharing their story to contact her about participating in the podcast.
Definitions of artisan grains vary, from landrace grains, or other nontraditional grains to dryland production systems such as quinoa and buckwheat.
Many farms become seed farms of sorts because they grow out the seed and contract with other farmers to grow the grain.
"So there's some real market opportunities that are emerging — one, in growing seed of these artisan grains, and then the other being a grower that maybe is contracting part of their acreage," she said. "It might be a rotational crop or a crop that's bringing in more than a commodity price."
The podcast's audience also includes craft brewers and bakers who want to connect with farmers.
"It's really about the doers — the businesses from farm to market that really want to create this localized set of market relationships," she said.