Wheat export

A ship is loaded with Northwest-grown wheat at the Columbia Grain terminal in Portland. U.S. wheat exports have benefited from bilateral trade agreements, according to U.S. Wheat Associates.

Wheat farmers are better situated to benefit from bilateral trade agreements that parallel the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership than other American farmers, says Dalton Henry, U.S. Wheat Associates vice president of trade policy.

The U.S. withdrew from the original Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement in 2017. The remaining countries are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam. Those nations put together CPTPP, which was essentially the TPP minus the U.S.

