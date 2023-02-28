Wheat farmers are better situated to benefit from bilateral trade agreements that parallel the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership than other American farmers, says Dalton Henry, U.S. Wheat Associates vice president of trade policy.
The U.S. withdrew from the original Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement in 2017. The remaining countries are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam. Those nations put together CPTPP, which was essentially the TPP minus the U.S.
In the meantime, the U.S. and Japan penned a trade agreement that mirrors TPP for those two nations.
"We don't need back in CPTPP immediately, because right now we're back on a level playing field with the Canadians and Australians," Henry said.
Canada and Australia are U.S. wheat farmers' biggest competition.
"So when you hear other commodity groups pounding that drum a little harder, with a little bit more urgency in their voice, it's probably because they still face barriers we were fortunate enough to get taken care of," Henry said.
Henry cited the U.S.-Japan trade agreement, deals with Vietnam to lower tariffs and the Philippines' ongoing commitment to keep wheat tariffs level with those on Australia.
A strong multi-lateral agreement, enforcing improved rules between all participating countries, has "tremendous" value, he said, but such large-scale agreements have become politically unpopular in the U.S.
That's when the wheat industry turns to bilateral agreements.
"There's probably a lot more in the next couple of years to be accomplished bilaterally than there is multi-laterally," Henry said.
Henry and Peter Laudeman, U.S. Wheat director of trade policy, spoke during the Idaho Wheat Commission's "From the Field" online seminar Feb. 27.
Henry welcomed the confirmation of Alexis Taylor, USDA under secretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, and Doug McKalip, chief agricultural negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. The political nominees are "crucial" for a series of up to eight different regional economic dialogues representing key wheat customers, including President Joe Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) – with Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – and the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (APEP), between North and South America.
Those conversations won't touch tariffs or traditional market access topics, but will cover "little barriers," Henry said.
Henry also pointed to the World Trade Organization as an enforcer of trade regulations.
President Donald Trump continued President Barack Obama's policy of blocking nominees to the WTO appellate body.
"I think it sowed a lot of discord among some agriculture groups as to how valuable is the WTO for agriculture — has it lived up to its promises?" Henry said.
U.S. Wheat can point to places where the WTO could be more efficient and effective, he said, "but we can also point to a lot of instances where it has been very effective for U.S. agriculture."
For example, the U.S. was able to secure market access to China because the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations pressed China to obey its annual tariff rate quota to import 9.6 million tons of wheat under WTO.
"The bottom line is that China went from being the 16th largest wheat importer in the world to the fourth," Henry said. China became a bigger wheat importer from all origins, not just the U.S., he said.
China made virtually no attempt to meet its purchase commitments under the Phase One agreement between the U.S. and China, Henry said. Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and chief agricultural negotiator Gregg Doud secured tighter TRQ rules in the agreement that made WTO enforcement more valuable, he said.
There's more room for improvement for U.S. wheat farmers in China than there are for wheat farmers worldwide, Henry said. China has maxed out its tariff rate quota with WTO for the last three years, with little room for additional growth, but the U.S. has faced a crop shortfall in major wheat production regions in the past three years.
"When that weather pattern shifts and we're back to abundant supplies, we should be much more competitive in that market and see a much larger portion of that 9.6 million tons than we did this past year," he said.
Henry had hoped to see more relaxed enforcement of non-tariff trade barriers in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war in the Black Sea region, but the conflict drove more discussions about lowering or waiving tariffs.
It created such a spike in commodity costs that countries were eager to respond to food-price inflation, Henry said.
"Unfortunately, many of our non-tariff barriers are buried down in the literal and figurative weeds, at a technical staff level, and they're a little bit tougher to move just with political whims," Henry said.
As the conflict is prolonged, U.S. Wheat is optimistic that countries will revisit and improve those barriers, he said.
