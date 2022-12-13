In-person travel for U.S. Wheat Associates has returned to levels comparable to pre-pandemic times, its leader says.
In recent months, president Vince Peterson traveled to the Brazilian Flour Millers Association annual meeting for the first time in three years, a 60th anniversary celebration of U.S. Wheat's office in the Philippines and the 40th anniversary of the Latin American Industrial Millers Association in Peru.
"The tempo is great, the camaraderie is spectacular — it's kind of like a high school reunion, people are just glad to be back in each other's company and able to talk about things face to face," Peterson said.
U.S. Wheat is the overseas marketing arm for the industry.
Discussions in Peru and Brazil primarily centered around problems with Argentina's wheat crop, and that country's difficulties meeting sales commitments, Peterson said.
In the Philippines, U.S. Wheat reps talked about the Pacific Northwest's "good, solid" soft white wheat crop.
"The protein is a little lower this year than last year, which is what they want," Peterson said. "It fits a very nice sweet spot. Business is very robust in the Philippines on that one."
Canada's competing spring wheat crop is trading at a lower price than spring wheat from the U.S., by as much as $20-$30 less per metric ton in some cases, Peterson said.
"We're trying to keep our market share up in a time when your prices are higher than your immediate competitors," he said. "To be honest, we probably will lose a few spring wheat sales in the Philippines and some other places because of the price disparity."
The Philippines is U.S. wheat's No. 2 market, exceeding 3 million tons of sales the last two years.
"That represented a greater than 95% market share in that country," he said.
Latin America is the biggest export market, representing 25% of exports and 5 million to 6 million tons of sales last year. Mexico is the No. 1 market for U.S. wheat.
The U.S. has about 10% to 12% of the total global wheat market share.
"This is a low year for us and a high year for world trade, the highest year we've ever had in world trade," Peterson said.
Peterson tends to "bristle" when market analysts refer to the U.S. as a "supplier of last resort" for the wheat market. The U.S. has exported 14 million to 15 million tons of wheat so far this year, and expected to export 21 million tons total.
"We've done that 14 to 15 million tons all at these prices that people would say are outrageously high or too expensive," he said.
Wheat classes grown in the U.S. are specifically bred and marketed for specific purposes, and purchased by overseas customers at market prices as a key ingredient, rather than as a bulk commodity sold by competing countries.
"To me, that's our sweet spot going forward, that's the place we're going to be in the global marketplace," he said. "We're going to be selling to the markets that demand certain qualities, consistency, reliability — they know they're going to get it if they buy it, they know we're not going to have a problem or have a war with somebody, and they're assured it's going to come at the time they purchase it."
