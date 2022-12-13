1216_CP_MW Vince Peterson courtesy 1

U.S. Wheat Associates president Vince Peterson addresses the 60th anniversary celebration of the organization's office in the Philippines.

 U.S. Wheat Associates

In-person travel for U.S. Wheat Associates has returned to levels comparable to pre-pandemic times, its leader says.

In recent months, president Vince Peterson traveled to the Brazilian Flour Millers Association annual meeting for the first time in three years, a 60th anniversary celebration of U.S. Wheat's office in the Philippines and the 40th anniversary of the Latin American Industrial Millers Association in Peru.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

