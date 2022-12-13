In the last 15 years, Russia has either contributed to or caused every price spike in the international wheat market, according to the president of U.S. Wheat Associates.

The country did it by installing quotas or export taxes on wheat, banning or canceling wheat exports and invading Ukraine, said Vince Peterson.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

