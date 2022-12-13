In the last 15 years, Russia has either contributed to or caused every price spike in the international wheat market, according to the president of U.S. Wheat Associates.
The country did it by installing quotas or export taxes on wheat, banning or canceling wheat exports and invading Ukraine, said Vince Peterson.
U.S. Wheat is the overseas marketing arm for the wheat industry.
Those price spikes ranged from $75 to $250 per ton, Peterson said.
"That volatility potential has not changed at all," he said.
Currently in the Black Sea, on balance the wheat supply is fine, but shipping reliability is uncertain, he said.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations was extended for 120 days in November.
"Here we have (Russian president Vladimir) Putin on one hand renewing the grain corridor, allowing that to move, and it is moving somewhat, but then they go and attack the power infrastructure system and shut down the main port of Odessa for several days," Peterson said. "It's nice to say you're allowing the transit of ships, but if you knock out the power grids and you can't load ships, what, really, are you doing?"
Russia is the largest single wheat exporter and now the "centerpiece" of the global wheat export business with enough leverage to cause "chaos and havoc" throughout the world when they change a policy, Peterson said.
Russia and Ukraine together represent about 30% of the total wheat market.
Last year, Russia exported 33 million tons of wheat in a 200 million ton wheat market. Ukraine exported about 20 million tons.
This year, Ukraine is expected to export about 11 million tons. Russia is on pace to export 42 million to 44 million tons.
The U.S. passed legislation to never cause any further market disruption following the Soviet Grain Embargo in 1980. Russia doesn't have any such policy, Peterson said.
Peterson believes the volatility due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is comparable to 2007-2008, when Russia canceled contracts and reneged on sales due to drought and production problems.
"With them entering the business in such a big way, we're at bigger risk now than we were pre-2005, when they were not part of the equation," Peterson said. "But that's the world, the world is bigger, the pie is bigger, you need that production."
As long as Putin can do as he will, the volatility will be unknown and continue to be "potentially severe," Peterson said.
"It's a tough place to be," he said.
