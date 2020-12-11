Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Wheat Associates officers have extended their terms for another year.
"Everything pretty well shut down in January, so we're not traveling, we're not seeing the trade teams, we're not doing all that," chairman Darren Padget told the Capital Press. "Which, typically, we're pretty involved with."
During a normal year, the officers would be traveling overseas to interact with customers at this time of year, Padget, a farmer in Grass Valley, Ore., said.
Instead, they have been relying on virtual meetings.
"It would be nice to have a more normal term and see those folks that we've built a relationship with over the years," he said.
During their Nov. 4, meeting, the U.S. Wheat board of directors voted unanimously to temporarily change the organization’s bylaws to allow 2020/21 officers to serve for two years, according to U.S. Wheat.
The decision to consider the change came from U.S. Wheat farmer directors because the COVID-19 pandemic had severely restricted the normal, expected activities of the officers, including Padget, vice chair Rhonda Larson of East Grand Forks, Minn., secretary-treasurer Michael Peters of Okarche, Okla., and past chairman Doug Goyings of Paulding, Ohio.
According to U.S. Wheat, Gary Millershaski, a wheat farmer from Lakin, Kan., and a U.S. Wheat director, made the motion, saying that the officers could not fill the personal ambassador role with wheat importing customers inherent in their terms.
Millershaski said extending the officer terms would help “make the organization stronger as the officers progress through their positions before reaching the chair.” An extension “gives them more time to listen and learn how to best represent their fellow farmers.”
The officers will now serve in their current positions through June 30, 2022, the end of U.S. Wheat’s 2021-22 fiscal year. After that, the motion states that the bylaws will revert to one-year officer terms.
Despite the pandemic, sales are "going gangbusters" and there's been no disruption in the supply chain, Padget said.
He pointed to China's return to the U.S. market.
"All these trade deals are starting to pay off," he said. "We went through a little bit of pain for a little bit, but things are looking favorable at the moment. ... Hopefully, things will get back to normal and we can have a normal year of service."