U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm of the industry, this year is marking four decades of connecting the nation's wheat farmers with overseas customers.
The organization was formed Jan. 12, 1980.
Wheat exports today are at least double what they would be without the organization, said John Oades, director of U.S. Wheat's Portland office from 1983 to 2011.
In 1960, the U.S. exported 17 million metric tons of wheat. In 2020, the nation exported nearly 26 million metric tons. An average of 26 million to 27 million metric tons have been exported in each of the last five years.
Nurturing the export market is especially important to Pacific Northwest wheat farmers.
While roughly 50% of the U.S. wheat crop is shipped overseas each year, in the Pacific Northwest, the percentage is much higher: 85% of Washington’s crop, 95% of Oregon’s crop and 60% of Idaho’s crop are exported.
U.S. Wheat Associates' roots go back to the 1950s.
In 1958 and 1959, state wheat organizations established the Great Plains Wheat Market Development Association and Western Wheat Associates in the Pacific Northwest to expand international markets.
In 1980, USDA recommended that the groups merge.
"Of course, that caused a little bit of heartburn for some, but it worked out very nicely," Oades said. "It probably worked out better than they anticipated."
Merging the two organizations brought "solidarity," said Tom Mick, a former leader of U.S. Wheat in its Singapore and Washington, D.C., offices and former CEO of the Washington Grain Commission, now retired.
Market development remains extremely important to producers today, said Adrian Polansky, a former farmer leader of U.S. Wheat and past Kansas state agriculture secretary.
"The cost of products being marketed is, of course, important, but if the customer doesn’t know the quality and dependability of the product, its value can’t be understood," he said.
Before U.S. Wheat formed, little overseas wheat promotion was done. A company exporting wheat from the U.S. sold whichever classes of wheat it had and that was about it, said Steven Graham, a Kansas Wheat Commission administrator from 1980 to 1995.
Technical help on how best to use U.S. wheat would have depended on an international customer knowing who to contact, and that would have been rare, he said.
"U.S. Wheat Associates opened offices around the world, staffed them with knowledgeable people, brought customers to the U.S. to see our wheat and learn how to use it," Graham said. "U.S. Wheat also provided technical assistance to our customers in their own plants, in their language and answered their questions."
Graham recalled a meeting in 1982, when a wet spring resulted in scabby kernels and vomitoxin in some wheat. The former Soviet Union, the world's top wheat customer at the time, announced it would not buy any U.S. wheat.
U.S. Wheat convinced Soviet buyers and scientists to meet with Kansas farmers, millers and researchers who would explain how they were working with the crop and why it was usable, with the proper precautions.
The pressure was on, Graham said.
"One very prominent U.S. flour miller leaned over to me during a meal event with the Russians and said, 'This is very important to the industry. You better not blow it,'" Graham recalled. "I whispered back, 'I know. Why do you think we invited you?' He got the point."
Graham also remembered a Kansas Wheat Commission meeting when a board member asked, “When will we be done hosting international wheat buyers?”
Graham's answer: Never.
"The minister of agriculture who visited us last year from XYZ country is now the minister of education," Graham remembered replying. "The new minister of agriculture was something else last year and does not know about our U.S. wheat. That’s why we will have to continually educate our international customers. It is a never-ending process.”
The industry is going through a generational transition as farmers turn over operations to their children, said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat.
"Customers are going through the same thing," he said. "Many of the flour millers are family-owned businesses, too, around the world."
The stakes are huge, he said.
Competitors such as Russia and Argentina continue to try to gain a bigger foothold in the global marketplace.
"In order to compete with that, we're going to have to out-service them," Mercer said. "We're going to have to help our customers develop new products, to help them understand how to get the most value out of their tenders."
He sees particular potential for U.S. wheat in the Pacific Rim nations and Latin America. In the next 25 years, higher demand driven by growing populations and economies could be "the equivalent of another United States," he said.
"They have to eat," he said. "We are in a position to help do that."