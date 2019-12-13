The U.S. and China have agreed to a "Phase One" trade deal that American wheat growers hope will create "tremendous" potential to boost exports.
The agreement would roll back tariffs and re-open China's market to U.S. agricultural exports.
The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, welcomed the news that the two countries have "agreed on the text" of an agreement.
"It sounds like this is a great step forward," Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission, told the Capital Press.
According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the trade deal "requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange."
It also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years.
“President Trump has focused on concluding a Phase One agreement that achieves meaningful, fully enforceable structural changes and begins rebalancing the U.S.-China trade relationship,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a press release.
Before the trade war began, China's imports of soft white wheat — the type primarily grown in the Pacific Northwest — had increased to about 300,000 tons, Squires said. There are 36.74 bushels in a metric ton.
China was the fifth largest market for U.S. white wheat in the 2017-2018 marketing year, and could easily go "much higher," he said.
China does not produce a low-protein, weak-gluten wheat, so it has "tremendous potential" for soft white wheat, Squires said.
"More demand creates upward pressure on prices, and upward pressure on prices creates more plantings," Squires said. "Our production, instead of hovering around 300 million bushels in the PNW, it could go higher. We're really kind of talking down the road."
Phase One opens the door for trade to resume, Squires said.
"We just hope it continues and actually materializes into demand," he said.
U.S. Wheat has continued to work with millers in China. It held a crop quality seminar in November, Squires said.
"Despite all of this challenge over the last couple years, them not buying wheat, we (in) the U.S. wheat industry have continued to provide trade servicing, to interact, to bring Chinese teams ... to the states," Squires said. "We've been fully engaged with them, looking forward to the time we could return to the market."
In the meantime, China had switched to purchasing high-protein hard red spring wheat from Canada, he said.
"I think China would very much like to have another source to buy from, rather than just Canada," Squires said. "It's huge for hard red spring; it's good for hard red winter, soft white, soft red winter. I think this is a tremendous step forward."