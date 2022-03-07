TOKYO — January imports of U.S. wheat rebounded 4.8% to 154,929 tons compared to January of 2021, but that's still 38% lower than the same month two years ago.
Market observers downplayed pandemic-related trade disruptions as a cause for the import drop but other factors such as a big wheat crop in Japan and less eating out in restaurants caused by the pandemic are among the factors causing less overall demand for imported wheat.
U.S. wheat exporters are meeting all tenders without any disruptions, said Steve Mercer, the U.S. Wheat Associates vice president of communications.
"Total Japanese wheat imports (including feed wheat) during 2021 reached just over 5.1 million metric tons, which is 4.6% less than in 2020, mainly due to a large Japanese crop and some pandemic-related logistical disruptions," Mercer said.
Even though there was a short U.S. soft white wheat crop last year, Japan’s imports of that class are tracking closely to the average pace, Mercer said.
"U.S. spring wheat imports are lower because of a competitive price disadvantage to Canadian supplies," he said.
Even though the socio-economic situation was greatly affected by the spread of the coronavirus, there was no major disruption in the distribution of wheat, said Yasuo Sasaki, the Japan Flour Millers Association's executive director.
"This is because people involved in foodstuffs were positioned as essential workers in each country," Sasaki said.
Last year's drought in much of the U.S. did significantly reduce wheat yields and increase prices and protein content, Sasaki said.
"However, the use of U.S. wheat in Japan has become a fixture to some extent, so acceptable quality wheat continues to be purchased, even at a slightly higher price," he said.
Sasaki noted Japan's domestic conditions did affect overall imports.
Two years ago and last year, eating out was greatly affected by the coronavirus, and domestic demand for wheat decreased considerably, Sasaki said.
In addition, Japan's wheat harvest has been good two years in a row, reducing the need for imports, he said.
"As a result, I think the total amount of wheat imported from overseas has decreased, but the structure of imports from the U.S., Canada and Australia has not changed," Sasaki said.
Mercer said U.S. Wheat Associates is not commenting on how Russia's invasion of Ukraine may affect overseas wheat markets.
However, Sasaki thinks the war will not directly affect Japan, as the country does not import wheat from Russia or Ukraine.
"However, the international market price of wheat has risen sharply due to the Ukraine conflict, and countries that have been importing wheat from Russia and Ukraine will switch to importing from other countries, so I think there will be a big rising price impact," he said.