Oregon farmer Darren Padget is ready for another year as chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates. But he hopes to meet customers face-to-face again.
Personal contact is the biggest need in the coming year, he told the Capital Press from his combine in Grass Valley, Ore.
"We've got everything else going, the exports have been flowing," Padget said. "That never got interrupted."
U.S. Wheat, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, has been able to have limited contact with overseas buyers.
"But we don't have the board trips and the farmer-to-end user contact that we relish," Padget said.
Overseas customers in some countries have been "surprisingly slow" to get vaccinated, he said.
U.S. Wheat recently has had team seminars with key customers, such as China and South Korea.
"Those are good to reach a lot of people, and I've been able to do it from my field, so I guess that's kind of an interesting twist," Padget said.
In some cases, buyers have been able to see harvest as it is actually happening.
"They're watching the combine run or in yesterday's case, we had to blow it out because we were switching seed varieties," Padget stuff. "Stuff they wouldn't normally see."
Several representatives from a Japanese company will visit Padget's farm in August as part of their annual crop tour. Those customers are stationed in the U.S., Padget said.
"I will take that as a win," he said. "That's the first visitors we've had in two years."
A South American conference is scheduled for November. U.S. Wheat is slated to have its annual fall board meeting in Kansas City, Mo.
"Everybody hopes to get out and about, but that's just not happening right now," Padget said.
Padget estimates he and other farmers are harvesting about 60% of a normal wheat crop due to drought conditions.
"However, the quality has been surprising," he said. "I just wasn't expecting as good of quality as we've had with the finish we had in that hot weather. I think we'll be able to satisfy our customers' needs as long as they're able to be a little flexible this year."
White wheat ending stocks may be a little tighter this year than originally anticipated.
"It's going to be an interesting year," Padget said. "I don't know if the price is going to make up for the lack of quantity, but I think there's definitely going to be marketing opportunities we didn't foresee, even five or six months ago."
Padget finds U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack's selection of Daniel Whitley to USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service to be a positive sign.
"We've dealt with administration changes before, and we'll deal with this one," he said.
U.S. Wheat and National Association of Wheat Growers both extended terms for the 2020 slate of officers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.