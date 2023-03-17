South Korean flour millers last year purchased more wheat from Australia than they did from America because of higher U.S. prices that were a result of drought in 2021-2022.

"Hopefully, U.S. wheat will regain the top position this year," said Dong-Chan Bae, director of the U.S. Wheat Associates South Korea office in Seoul.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

