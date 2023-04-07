"It appears that India provides market price support for rice and wheat vastly in excess of what it has reported to the WTO," the April 6 filing reads.
"India's apparent market price support for rice appears to have been over 78% of the value of production in each of the last seven years...," according to the document, which also stated that "market price support for wheat appears to have been over 65% of the value of production in each of the years."
Under its WTO commitments, India may provide subsidies equal to no more than 10% of the total value of crop production.
India’s wheat subsidies incentivize overproduction and discourage farmers from growing other crops, according to U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
This has led to "massive" public stocks of wheat that the Indian government has at times dumped onto international markets, they claimed. The disruption it causes harms farmers in exporting countries and their customers who benefit from stable markets, the organizations alleged.
The cost to U.S. wheat producers in lost revenue is about $800 million annually.
The U.S. previously filed a notification in 2018. This time, five other wheat or rice exporter countries joined the U.S. in the filing — Australia, Canada, Paraguay, Thailand and Ukraine.
"This action is an important step in asking India to change their behavior," said Dalton Henry, vice president of policy for U.S. Wheat. "However, given that they didn’t change behavior after the 2018 notification, it may take more work yet. It’s very encouraging to see other countries joining the effort, as that is likely to increase pressure on India."
U.S. wheat producers support the trade representative working towards a resolution, including a dispute settlement case at the WTO "if that’s what it takes," Henry said.
