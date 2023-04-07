Farmers working in rice field

Farmers work in a rice field in India. The U.S. has filed a complaint against India for oversubsidizing its rice and wheat growers.

 123rf

"It appears that India provides market price support for rice and wheat vastly in excess of what it has reported to the WTO," the April 6 filing reads.

"India's apparent market price support for rice appears to have been over 78% of the value of production in each of the last seven years...," according to the document, which also stated that "market price support for wheat appears to have been over 65% of the value of production in each of the years."

