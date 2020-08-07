This year's Tri-State Grain Growers Convention has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
The convention, scheduled for this fall in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is the annual gathering for farmers from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. About 450 people typically attend each year. The meeting location rotates between the three states.
"We are so disappointed to not be able to meet in person this year," said Stacey Satterlee, executive director of the Idaho Grain Producers Association. "It wasn't a fear-based decision. It's just such a time of uncertainty, it seemed like the right thing to do this fall."
Planning for the convention was already underway, Satterlee said.
"There was a lot of financial risk involved this year," she said. "We were having a hard time getting sponsors and speakers to commit, Washington's pretty locked down and Oregon's getting more locked down and cases are rising. We all felt the prudent thing to do was not move forward."
"This was a very tough decision for the states to make," said Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
WAWG was established in 1954 and, to her knowledge, has never before canceled its convention, she said.
Farmers from the three states have been meeting at the tri-state convention for the past decade.
"We analyzed a number of alternate options, including hybrid and virtual engagements, with a focus on how we could continue to best serve our grain producers," said Amanda Hoey, CEO of Oregon Wheat.
The three state organization boards plan to meet remotely to address policy issues, Hoey said.
The Oregon Wheat Growers League member meeting will proceed, but may also be online, she said.
"There are a lot of activities that occur at the tri-state convention, including agency updates, so we are assessing how we can partner with agencies for delivering information effectively," she said. "Unfortunately, there is no replacement for the interaction that takes place in person."
The 2021 convention will be in Spokane.
The convention will return to Coeur d'Alene in 2022, Hoey said.