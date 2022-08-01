0805_CP_MW Tractor fire courtesy 1

A tractor and baler were total losses following a fire July 29 near Latah, Wash., said Devin Billington, deputy fire chief for Spokane County Fire District 2.

 Spokane County Fire District 2

Two tractors, a combine and a baler were total losses in separate fires in Washington and Idaho on July 29, fire district spokesmen say.

Fire crews responded to a fire at 6:24 p.m. east of Latah, Wash. 

Field Reporter, Spokane

