Two tractors, a combine and a baler were total losses in separate fires in Washington and Idaho on July 29, fire district spokesmen say.
Fire crews responded to a fire at 6:24 p.m. east of Latah, Wash.
"When we got there, it was about a 50-foot by 50-foot timothy grass fire," said Devin Billington, deputy chief of Spokane County Fire District 2. "We were able to contain it to that size. There was a farmer there who helped with plowing the field to dirt to contain it there."
A John Deere tractor and baler were total losses, Billington said.
"There's a lot of moving parts on those machines, on the balers," Billington said. "It was low-100 degree weather at the time of the call, with moderately high wind speeds, so kind of a recipe for fire."
Eleven trucks and 19 personnel responded to the call, Billington said.
The fire was extinguished by 7:55 p.m., so crews moved to managing hotspots. By 10:38 p.m., everything was extinguished and cooled down.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, Billington said. The insurance company is working with the farmer. Damage to the crop and land was not significant.
In Idaho, firefighters from the Worley Fire Department joined other departments in responding to a fire off Highway 95 about 17 miles south of Coeur d'Alene.
Scott Campos, the Worley Fire Department chief, said the fire occurred at roughly 6 p.m.
"They arrived on scene and found several hay bales on fire that was spread across an area approximately an eighth to a quarter of a mile," Campos told the Capital Press.
Once they knew the combine was on fire, the operators of the tractor and combine drove to a clearing in hopes of avoiding burning windrows, Campos said.
"Unfortunately, he dropped some fire along the way that did get some bales involved," Campos said.
"There was a skid-steer on scene, so I would have recommended cutting a line around that and letting it burn in one place, rather than taking it across the field," he said. "It's a judgment call, for sure."
Both pieces of machinery appear to be totaled, Campos said. He speculated that the operator sacrificed them to get them to the clearing. There was some damage to the land, but "not much," he said.
The fire is being investigated by the Idaho Department of Lands, which will determine the value of the damage, Campos said.
No further information was available from the department.
There were no injuries at either incident, Billington and Campos said.
