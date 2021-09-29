Heat and a lack of rain resulted in the smallest overall wheat crop since 1977, Northwest wheat industry leaders say.
Current estimates, based on mid-August data from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, put the overall crop at 213.2 million bushels, the smallest since 1977's 206 million bushels.
USDA's final numbers come out Sept. 30, and production numbers are likely to change, said Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission.
"Unlike last year when timely rains came in May and June, no rain came this year," Squires said. "Some farmers had no rain for four to five months."
"It was a very difficult year, one in which growers never caught a break" said Casey Chumrau, Idaho Wheat Commission executive director. "Yields and total production suffered as a result and we are looking at one of the worst years in decades.
"However, farmers are very resilient and make the most of what they are handed," she added. "I know they are already looking to next year for a better outcome."
Oregon Wheat CEO Amanda Hoey estimated her state's overall production to be down 30%.
"Our producers put their hearts into their crops, so even for those with a safety net to see them through the year's losses, it was devastating to see fields impacted heavily by the dry conditions," Hoey said. "Crop insurance was an essential tool for ensuring family wheat farms can continue through this drought cycle."
Higher protein levels and lower test weights are to be expected with heat and drought, Hoey said.
"Our producers managed to the weather conditions and we have a strong system in place at elevators for segregating wheat by quality factors," she said.
PNW average protein for soft white rose to 11.3%, based on data from the Wheat Marketing Center.
"The level has been high before, roughly four times since 1991," Squires said.
Soft white wheat prices ranged from $9.50 per bushel to $10.35 per bushel on the Portland market.
Higher prices are always welcome, but were "bittersweet" this year, Chumrau said.
"Many growers have contracts below current prices and don’t have a lot of extra, uncommitted bushels to take advantage of higher prices," she said. "There have been some significant discounts for the higher protein soft white that also chip away at the price paid to growers."
Outlook for fall planting is "unfortunately poor," Hoey said.
She expects to see more wheat going into irrigated areas struggling with less water in reservoirs. Wheat is a low-water input crop, so some conversion in those areas is anticipated, she said.
"In dryland areas, we got a bit of rain in the last few weeks and remain hopeful for more, but the cumulative impacts of drought mean there is little subsoil moisture to support growth of plants following germination," she said. "Seeding is underway for many areas already and a lot can happen before winter."
Idaho received a little rain in many areas, but will need more to get the crop in good condition going into winter, Chumrau said.
Washington's seeding period began with no subsoil moisture. Squires has heard of some reseeding due to lack of emergence.
Some fields and regions get more rain than others, and some are missed all together, he said.
"We are certainly hoping that the La Nina being talked about so much does materialize and results in increased moisture to the region," he said. "We need it to begin rebuilding the soil moisture profile."