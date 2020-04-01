With yields topping 300 bushels an acre, several Northwest farmers were tops in their states in the annual National Corn Growers Association contest.
Across the nation, farmers from 46 states had 7,454 entries, according to the association.
Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were national winners.
The average yield among national winners was more than 383 bushels per acre — more than the 2019 U.S. average of 168.0 bushels per acre.
The highest yield entered was 616 bushels per acre.
In the Pacific Northwest, according to the association, winners were:
• Nolan Mills of Boardman, Ore., placed first in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 329 bushels per acre. He used Pioneer P1366AM.
• Jessica Wiley of Boardman, Ore., placed second in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 326 bushels per acre. She used Pioneer P1366AM.
• Dean Harris of Umatilla, Ore., placed first in the state in the Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 330 bushels per acre. The hybrid used was Pioneer P1366AM.
• Eti Ena of Boardman, Ore., placed second in the state in the Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 317 bushels per acre. The hybrid used was Pioneer P0589AM.
• Miranda Taylor of Boardman, Ore., placed third in the state in the Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 280 bushels per acre. The hybrid used was DEKALB DKC62-08.
• Vern Frederickson of Boardman, Ore., placed first in the state in the No-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 319 bushels per acre. The hybrid used was Pioneer P1366AM.
• Kristen Corpus of Irrigon, Ore., placed third in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Class with a yield of 316 bushels per acre. The hybrid used was Pioneer P1151.
• Billy Wilde of Grand View, Idaho, placed first in that state in the Strip Till Category with a yield of 304 bushels per acre. He planted Pioneer P0157R.
• Nicole and David Hults of Gooding, Idaho, were second and third, respectively, in the Strip Till Category with 259 and 246 bushels per acre. They planted DEKALB DKC49-73RIB and DKC54-38RIB, respectively.
• Mike Moyle of Star, Idaho, was first in his state in the Conventional Irrigated Class with 280 bushels an acre. He planted Pioneer P1055AM.
• Kay Hults of Wendell, Idaho, was second in the Conventional Irrigated Class with 279 bushels an acre. She planted DEKALB DKC52-61RIB.
• Richard Dale Cowger of Twin Falls, Idaho, was third in his state in the Conventional Irrigated Class with 270 bushels an acre. He planted DEKALB DKC49-72RIB.
• J. Cory Aeschliman of Colfax, Wash., was first in his state in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Category with 119 bushels per acre. He planted DEKALB DKC27-54.
• John Aeschliman of Colfax, Wash., was first in his state in the No-Till Non-Irrigated Class with 121 bushels an acre. He planted DEKALB DKC27-55RIB.
• Shawn Christian Clausen of Warden, Wash., was first in the state in the Strip Till Category with 319 bushels an acre. He planted DEKALB DKC54-38RIB.
• Jeremy Tittle of Prosser, Wash., was second in the state in the Strip Till Category with 315 bushels an acre. He planted DEKALB DKC62-06.
• Boe Clausen of Warden, Wash., was first in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Category with 339 bushels an acre. He planted Pioneer P9998R.
• Scott Gross of Warden, Wash., was second in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Category with 323 bushels an acre. He planted DEKALB DKC49-72RIB.
• Gerrit Hank Wisse of Eltopia, Wash., was third in the state in the Conventional Irrigated Category with 308 bushels an acre. He planted Pioneer P0157R.
According to the association, agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:
• Average planting population for the national winners was 39,009 seeds per acre, compared to 33,785 for all entrants.
• National winners applied an average of 323.6666 pounds of nitrogen, 102.4814 pounds of phosphorus and 210.9259 pounds of potassium per acre.
• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.89 pounds for the national winners and 0.87 pounds for all entrants.
• Some 33% of national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 8.8% of all entrants.
• 40% of national winners applied manure, compared to 7% of all entrants.
The national corn yield contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from 3 states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid-60-bushel-per-acre range.
The winners were recognized Feb. 28 at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas.