Last spring, Western Washington farmers were forced to work around unseasonably cold and wet weather, along with spiraling costs and an unreliable supply chain. With harvest approaching, the consequences are still unfolding.

The weather delayed planting and interfered with pollination. Snohomish County farmer Andrew Albert said he likes to finish harvesting silage corn the first week of October. No way that will happen this year, he said.

