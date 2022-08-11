Last spring, Western Washington farmers were forced to work around unseasonably cold and wet weather, along with spiraling costs and an unreliable supply chain. With harvest approaching, the consequences are still unfolding.
The weather delayed planting and interfered with pollination. Snohomish County farmer Andrew Albert said he likes to finish harvesting silage corn the first week of October. No way that will happen this year, he said.
“We’re going to let it go as long as we can. If we get a rainy fall, it’s going to be ugly,” he said. “It looks like it’s going to be a dismal year for corn.”
Weather records kept by the National Centers for Environmental Information go back to 1895. This year, Washington state had its third-wettest and sixth-coldest weather for April to June on record.
It was a stark about-face from 2021. Last year was the fifth-warmest and third-driest April to June on record.
‘Unique year’
“It’s definitely a unique year to farm,” said Tristan Klesick, who grows vegetables in Snohomish County. “For sure, we’re looking forward to putting this year in the rear-view mirror and starting fresh next year.
“We considered the spring a bust,” he said. “The weather was the primary factor. We just didn’t have enough good-weather windows to get any work done.”
The weather eventually dried out, but it was followed by a heat wave in late July that shrank raspberries in Whatcom County and stressed unirrigated crops, the USDA reported.
The heat is likely to linger, too. The federal Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor above-normal temperatures for the region through October.
Klesick said he’s hoping for an extended summer so fall vegetables can be harvested as late as November.
“Everyone would benefit from have a longer harvest season,” he said.
Statewide phenomenon
The unusual spring weather was statewide. In central Washington, Douglas County orchardist April Clayton said cherry orchards that normally yield 7 to 9 tons an acre will yield 3 to 4 tons an acre.
“We’re hoping that even though we don’t have the volume we normally do, the prices will increase to match the demand in the market, so we’ll have to see about that,” she said.
The upside of the wet spring was in the small number of irrigators whose water rights have been curtailed by the state Department of Ecology. The agency has curtailed only nine irrigators statewide. All draw from the Nooksack River in Whatcom County in the northwest corner of the state.
As a comparison, during the severe drought of 2015, Ecology curtailed 883 irrigators’ water rights.
Too much water
But farmers had to deal with too much water in some places. In Lewis County in southwest Washington, farmer Dave Fenn said rye grass flourished in his barley fields. In some places, the grass was so thick that his fields only produced silage, rather than a barley crop.
“It was so wet and cold for so long, the grass grew better than the barley did,” he said.
In Pacific County on the coast, the weather delayed bees from pollinating cranberry bogs, Long Beach Peninsula grower Malcolm McPhail said. The continuous rain also caused excess vine growth, shielding the berries from the sun.
McPhail said he expects harvest to start in September at least a week later than usual, meaning the farm will still be working in bogs in November.
If berries aren’t big enough by then to meet industry standards, they will be screened out with the leaves, he said. “We’re going to lose small berries that are perfectly good berries.”
Farther north along the coast, Grays Harbor County farmer Jay Gordon said he finished planting corn June 21. “We’ve never planted that late, ever,” said Gordon, who grows sweet and feed corn.
On the progress of the crop, he said in mid-July that the “corn looks good for the first week of June.”
It may not be possible to push back the harvest dates to accommodate the planting dates. Gordon said he inherited a piece of wisdom about farming in Western Washington: Harvest by Columbus Day, which is traditionally Oct. 12, because the Columbus Day Storm was on Columbus Day.
“We lost the time. We can’t get it back,” he said.
The wet spring made Lewis County farmer Mike Peroni forgo planting sweet corn. The crop is secondary to berries, but does create buzz for the small farm, he said. “People like corn. It’s the herald of high summer.”
In some parts of Western Washington, the weather has flip-flopped.
Skagit County dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said that by the time he got the last of his corn in, the rain stopped. The exposed ground dried up and needed irrigating.
“We’ve done a 360 in the weather,” he said. “All that spring water has disappeared.”
In early July, Western Washington crops “looked great with the recent summer weather,” the USDA reported. “Once the weather broke, we made a lot of hay,” said Albert, in Snohomish County.
Spiraling input prices
Albert said he could have applied more fertilizer, but had not wanted to spend the money and gamble on the weather. “All the inputs on the farm are off the chart,” he said.
Fertilizer prices worldwide surged by 80% in 2021 and by another 30% by the spring of 2022, according to the World Bank. Meanwhile, diesel prices also roughly doubled.
On-highway diesel in the Northwest peaked at $6.15 a gallon in late June. It was $3.56 a gallon a year ago and $2.77 at the start of 2021, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
Washington farmers are exempt from paying the state’s 49.4 cent-a-gallon fuel tax on diesel used in food production. Still, the higher price is a huge expense.
The USDA recently reported that Washington farmers cut back on total expenses in 2021 compared to 2020, but didn’t spend any less on fuel.
“I put off filling some fuel tanks as long as I could. Finally, I had to bite the bullet,” said McPhail, the cranberry grower.
He said he paid about $3,800 for 280 gallons of gasoline and 440 gallons of diesel. “We’ll fill the tanks again before harvest,” he said.
Gordon cited as his biggest challenge “finding enough money to pay the diesel bill.”
But it isn’t just diesel. “We’re feeling the effects of inflation. Everything is going up,” he said.
Plastic to wrap bales is going up. If birds peck holes in the plastic, the holes need to be taped over. “The price of tape has gone up,” Gordon said.
Albert ranked fertilizer and diesel costs high on his list of challenges. After that, he said, there are supply-chain disruptions. “We’ve had a heck of a time getting parts and services,” he said.
Labor costs are also increasing. Washington’s minimum wage automatically adjusts each year for inflation and is now $14.49 an hour. The minimum wage for H-2A workers also rises yearly.
“Labor has been extremely difficult for us,” said Peroni, the Lewis County berry grower. “We’re competing with much higher wages in our area than we have experienced before.”
Vander Kooy, in Skagit County, said it’s hard to single out one expense. “To me, it’s the overall planting costs,” he said.
Milk checks were up for awhile, but then they went down, he said. “I think we’re still making a little bit of money, but it’s close to break even.”
