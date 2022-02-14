A longtime producer and marketer of teff products plans to add growers and contracted acres.
Teff is a small cereal grain native to the Horn of Africa. The grain has multiple uses, and the plant can be used as livestock fodder.
Boise-based The Teff Co., set up in 1981, actively explores and develops new markets. It also works to match production with immediate and long-term needs, partly to avoid big swings in production or price.
Part owner Royd Carlson said adding growers is “kind of a multi-year, longer-term project.”
Charlie Fereday, farmer relations manager, said the company typically has contracted with 15 to 20 growers. Total acres vary based on rotations and single-season needs.
“In 2022, we are looking to roughly double our number of teff producers,” he said.
But acreage likely will increase at a lower rate — 30-40%, Fereday said — reflecting that the company works with farms of different sizes and teff-growing stages.
A farmer interested in contracting for teff acres first works with the company to determine if it is a good fit for a particular farm, where and in what amount.
“A grower may start small and then increase” acreage, Fereday said.
The company’s typical Idaho teff grower rotates it with crops such as sugar beets, corn, alfalfa, potatoes and wheat.
Teff is an “ideal, resource-efficient rotational crop” with efficient water usage and good weather resilience, Fereday said. Growers last year produced a crop despite high heat and reduced access to water.
The company contracts with growers across multiple Western states, and with a southwest Idaho business that cleans the crop. An acreage total was not available.
The price, set when the contract is signed, has been increasing at a stable rate in recent years. The company pays the grower per pound of clean teff produced.
Carlson said the 2022 price is up 15-20%. It reflects commodity markets as teff competes with other crops for acres, desired price stability and “feedback from growers about their costs.”
“We try to avoid wild price fluctuations,” he said. “That benefits us, and we hope it helps growers plan things out more easily.”
Processing, packaging and shipping occur from The Teff Co.’s facility of about 125,000 square feet.
“Teff is a very small and abrasive grain, so milling and handling are difficult,” Carlson said.
His brother, Gareth, a mechanical engineer and part owner, developed the milling system and much of its equipment. Milling capacity has increased in the past year.
Their parents, Wayne and Elisabeth Carlson, remain involved. Wayne saw potential for the annual bunchgrass in Idaho while he was working as a public health researcher in Ethiopia in the 1970s. Teff does well where there are hot days and limited precipitation.
“Our demand has been increasing and I think that is due to increasing interest in healthy alternatives and changes in the grocery market to help consumers find new types of food,” said Royd Carlson, who earlier worked as a physician in Australia.
Demand related to Ethiopian and Eritrean cuisine remains strong and the direct-to-consumer segment is growing, he said. The company ships to stores, bakeries, restaurants and individuals.