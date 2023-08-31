Teff (copy)

Teff is a small cereal grain native to the Horn of Africa. Farmers report a good crop this year.

 Courtesy of the Teff Co.

Scott Patrick’s teff crop looked good as he started harvesting it in south-central Idaho.

“It looks better than it has in at least the last couple of years,” the Kimberly-area farmer said. “I changed a few things this year. And the weather has been a little more cooperative.”

