A major teff producer this year has contracted for more acreage and expanded into a new growing region.
The Teff Co. contracts with farmers to grow the African fine grain. The company mills it into flour at its east Boise headquarters and production center and markets it.
Most planting concluded over the May 14-15 weekend. Charlie Fereday, farmer relations manager, said total planted acres increased 7-8% even though the company contracted with fewer growers — 12, which is down from 15 last year.
He said teff is competing for acres with other grain crops that have been recently fetching high prices. For example, soft white wheat has been over $11 a bushel at Portland.
“Given that those prices have been at or near record highs, we haven’t been able to increase acreage as much as we would like,” Fereday said. “But we still have been able to increase acres.”
The company's current acreage is about 5,000 in Idaho, California and Nevada. He said the company has been “able to increase acreage with existing growers both inside and outside of Idaho.”
As for teff prices, “we have responded to market conditions and have adjusted prices accordingly,” Fereday said.
The company this year expanded its farming footprint by contracting with a grower near American Falls, an eastern Idaho city at an elevation of about 4,400 feet.
“It’s definitely on the shorter, tighter season end,” Fereday said. “This year is a test case for American Falls, but we think there are a lot of potential farmers who could benefit from growing teff in that region.”
He said the contract materialized after the grower saw a potential fit for teff in the crop mix and talked with a grower in south-central Idaho.
The 41-year-old company’s total annual contracted acreage varies based on crop rotations and other on-farm needs. A new grower may add acres over time. An experienced grower may cut back in a given year.
“Rotation-wise, teff fits a lot of the different commodity crops,” Fereday said.
Growers in southern Idaho typically follow sugar beets, potatoes, corn, alfalfa, barley or wheat. He said teff, a relatively low-input crop, thus can benefit from soil fertility these crops leave behind. And planting teff may help break up pest and disease cycles where it follows a root-based crop.
Fereday said this year a south-central Idaho grower who practices no-till farming planted more teff and fewer dry bean acres. The farmer plans to bale teff straw in addition to producing grain.
He said another grower planted the same number of teff acres as last year, figuring the crop can survive if water runs short.
The crop is known for using less water than many crops. Fereday said the company continues to work with growers to determine the degree to which water is saved.
He said teff holds up well in the heat once established. It produces a canopy that helps soil retain moisture.
The crop typically is harvested in late August or early September.