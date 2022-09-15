The teff crop that Scott Patrick recently harvested near Kimberly, Idaho, looked good, he said.
He was yet to clean the seed and determine the final yield as of Sept. 15, but “this year, it’s a nice crop,” he said.
For the past three seasons Patrick has grown the crop for Boise-based The Teff. Co., a processor and marketer of the African fine grain.
“Everything, I thought, looked good,” he said. “It was a little late getting in but came off not that much later than normal.”
The company also contracts with growers in Nevada, Washington and California.
In Idaho, where harvest was 85-90% complete on Sept. 15, “yields seem to be up this year, definitely on the upper end of what we see” typically, said Charlie Fereday, farmer relations manager. “Our top farms are producing well over a ton per acre.”
Yields last year among the company’s Idaho growers were around the long-term average of 1,500 pounds per acre, he said. Yields have ranged from 1,200 to 3,000 pounds over the years.
“As we work more and more with growers, it’s trending more in the direction of 2,000-plus than it is with the 1,200 or even 1,500,” Fereday said.
Farmers are growing teff in climate that is well suited for it, and larger-scale growers are getting higher yields.
Teff — tall with a fairly weak stem and small, heavy seeds — can be difficult to harvest, said longtime grower Tesfa Drar of Selam Foods.
A windstorm can lay it flat, and “you have to be creative picking up teff laying on the ground,” said Drar, who grows teff in seven states. Seed shatter is possible after windrowing and drying. And “you have to be careful not to combine sand.”
He said his northern Nevada crop looked good.
Patrick said he learned smaller headers and windrows helped the crop dry more evenly and go through the combine more easily.
Scott and David Patrick, who are cousins, teamed up to harvest teff on their Idaho farms.
David Patrick, who farms seven miles south of Filer and contracts with The Teff Co., said they started harvesting his crop Sept. 13.
Immediate rain prompted a shutdown.
“If it’s slightly damp, we can go ahead and thresh it and harvest it,” David Patrick said Sept. 15. “If it’s too moist, we’ll have to pray for some wind and no rain.”
“I use teff as a crop I can stress,” he said. “I’m still learning about it. But I stressed it pretty hard last year and my yield was fair.”
Brad McIntyre, who farms between Caldwell and Marsing, grows teff for seed. Buyers plant it for forage.
He said he harvests in morning dew. “That way, the seed doesn’t fall off when we swath it.”
