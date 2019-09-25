BOISE — Taiwan flour millers on Tuesday signed an agreement to buy more than a half a billion dollars worth of U.S. wheat.
In the next two years, members of the Taiwan Flour Mills Association plan to buy about 1.8 million metric tons of wheat — or 66.1 million bushels — from the U.S., according to the letter of intent signed at Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office in Boise.
The deal is valued at $576 million.
The amount is up slightly from two years ago, when the countries last signed such an agreement, Idaho wheat officials said.
Little joined representatives of the Idaho Wheat Commission and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in signing the letter.
The association, which buys wheat for all 20 Taiwan mills and has done business with Idaho wheat growers for more than 40 years, is part of an agricultural trade mission that visited several states.
“Taiwan is our second-largest export market overall and an important trade partner for Idaho,” Little said. “Taiwan is a loyal customer for our Idaho wheat growers, who proudly produce a high-quality, consistent product.”
The signing was not merely ceremonial, he said. “Taiwan follows through on purchases year after year, and their purchases continue to grow.”
In an interview, Little said that while the wheat market fluctuates, having Taiwan as a large, longstanding customer for Idaho wheat benefits the state in the long term and is in contrast to current global trade tensions.
He said he plans to bring a delegation of Idaho companies on a Taiwan trade mission in October.
Laura Johnson, state Department of Agriculture Market Development Division bureau chief, said Taiwan is now the fifth-largest market for U.S. wheat. About 10% of all wheat that ships to Taiwan comes from Idaho.
Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson said the two-year agreement “highlights the strong relationship between Idaho wheat growers and their customers in Taiwan.”
Commission Chairman Ned Moon said the Taiwan millers choose Idaho wheat “because of the high quality we produce and the identity preservation of the wheat available from our state. We are also able to consistently deliver within the shipment timelines, thanks to the Columbia-Snake River system.”
The U.S. is the leading wheat supplier to Taiwan, according to U.S. Wheat Associates.
“Prices vary from year to year, but Taiwan has been a consistent buyer of U.S. wheat,” U.S. Wheat spokesman Steve Mercer said. Sales to Taiwan, where per-capita consumption is higher for wheat flour than for rice, rose 11% in the 2018-19 marketing year.
Significant imports of hard red spring wheat reflect a need for strong gluten flour for breads, rolls and frozen dough products as well as for blending with hard red winter wheat to make traditional Chinese foods and noodles, the group said.
Imports of soft white wheat, including Western White — a blend of soft white and up to 20% club wheat — help meet growing demand for cake, cookie and pastry flours.