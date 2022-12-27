Syngenta will release a hybrid spring wheat to farmers in North Dakota and Minnesota next year.
"The focus next year is on the Northern Plains," the company's global seeds commercial lead, Jason Sparks, told the Capital Press. It is not currently available in the Pacific Northwest.
Hybrid wheat is produced by crossing two pure wheat varieties. Syngenta's U.S. wheat, to be sold under the AgriPro brand, requires a seeding rate that is 80% of normal and produces more consistent yields, according to the company's website.
The hybrids are not genetically modified. "Seed is produced using traditional wheat breeding tools and techniques," according to the AgriPro website.
"As a commission and an industry, we support research and development that will benefit wheat growers and lead to increased sustainability," said Britany Hurst Marchant, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission.
Ultimately, the planting of hybrid varieties will be a cost-benefit decision on the farm, Marchant said.
"If farmers feel like the potential yield increase is worth the premium of hybridized seed they will plant those varieties, but how soon, we don’t know," she said. "The varieties will have to prove themselves first."
"We support advancements in wheat breeding and utilization of technology, but not just to a sole focus on yield, said Amanda Hoey, Oregon Wheat CEO. "We have to ensure that it continues to maintain and improve the quality of wheat as well. The PNW has invested heavily to assessment of new varieties for quality, so that is factored in with the yield performance."
Adoption will depend on the economic incentive, the match to the region's markets and adaptation of a variety to an individual environment, Hoey said.
"The Pacific Northwest is unique and we have a wide range of growing areas," she said.
While not hybrid varieties, the industry has successfully utilized many different technologies to greatly improve yield, disease resistance, winter hardiness, quality and other traits, said Casey Chumrau, chief executive officer at the Washington Grain Commission.
"Average wheat yields in the Pacific Northwest increased from 20 bushels in the 1930s to over 70 bushels in the last five years," she said.
