The Surface Transportation Board is collecting information and determining its next moves to address "inconsistent and unreliable rail service" across the U.S.
"Shippers are having serious concerns about freight delays," said board spokesman Michael Booth. "Agricultural shippers in particular have come close to shutting down or depopulating animals because they're not getting grain."
The Surface Transportation Board is an independent federal agency that regulates various modes of surface transportation, primarily freight railroads.
Board members are considering how to address the situation quickly, including "whether railroads are doing everything in their power to speed things along or they're more concerned about operating costs and satisfying other concerns," Booth said.
The problem is "fairly nationwide" throughout the supply chain, Booth said.
"Chokepoints like Chicago and L.A. ... those are easy to point out because they have specific volumes and data that's easier to aggregate, and those are pretty evident," he said. "But we've received complaints from all over the country, especially agricultural commodities. Considering there's agriculture in every state, that makes it pretty widespread."
If the board determines a deficiency exists, they could possibly direct service, Booth said. The board has posted several regulatory proposals, including reciprocal switching and emergency service orders.
"The board's considering a number of factors all at once about what they can do to help alleviate some of the congestion," he said.
The board held a hearing April 26-27 to address urgent rail issues and hear from stakeholders and railroad companies. Video of that hearing is available on the board's YouTube page.
During the hearing, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the board the supply chain crisis has left fewer workers moving more goods, leading to higher costs and longer delays. American freight rail's workforce is 20% smaller compared to before the pandemic, he said.
Many farmers have no other adequate way to access feed or fertilizer, or get their goods to market, he said.
Buttigieg called for investing in rail workers and improving service by better collecting and sharing data.
"Union Pacific is keenly aware of our customers' concerns and has been taking aggressive measures to address them," spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. "We are removing Union Pacific-controlled cars to ease congestion and working with customers to reduce their own growing inventories, adding locomotives, hiring at an accelerated pace, and focusing on other steps to get our service back to where we and our customers expect it to be."
BNSF Railway has not responded to requests for comment.
Any directives to the railroads would be made publicly, Booth said.
"The board did say the hearing was urgent, so they're going to move as quickly as possible," Booth said.
The board hears the concerns of farmers, shippers and agricultural associations, Booth said.
"The board is well aware of what the problems are and they're going to move as quickly as possible to help alleviate some of that concern if they can," he said.