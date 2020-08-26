Without long-term access to funding, technology and expertise, some public plant breeding programs are at risk of disappearing, according to a new survey.
Shrinking budgets and staff sizes could in turn jeopardize U.S. food security, natural resource resilience and public health, according to the study, led by Kate Evans, a Washington State University apple and pear breeder in Wenatchee.
The study was published in the journal Crop Science.
The study was designed to provide a snapshot of the current public plant-breeding capacity, Evans told the Capital Press.
"It's easy for any one of us to say, 'We're struggling, we think this discipline is in decline,'" she said. "Until you have some hard figures in front of you it's difficult to stand by that."
The survey received responses from 278 public breeding programs in 44 states.
According to the article:
• About half of all programs, 49.4%, were represented by breeders age 55 or older, and more than a third, 33.7%, were represented by breeders age 60 or older.
Once a breeder retires, there's not necessarily a guarantee the program will continue, Evans said.
• On average, programs reported devoting only 2.78 full-time equivalent workers (FTE) to plant breeding research, 2.20 FTE to variety development and 1.58 FTE to germplasm enhancement in the most recent fiscal year.
• The median annual operating budget in the most recent fiscal year was $150,000; the average annual operating budget was $266,562. Almost 80% of programs reported annual budgets of $400,000 or less.
• Programs released 764 cultivars for public use in the past five years.
• No cultivars had been released in the past five years by 106 programs, 40.3% of the 263 programs that answered this question. Some were new programs, some were older programs and some were focused on germplasm enhancement, development of disease-resistant parents or other prebreeding activities rather than cultivar development.
• Some 44.9% reported releasing 1 to 5 cultivars in the past five years. Six or more cultivar releases in the past five years were reported by 39 programs, 14.8% of the sample.
• Institutional funds, federal competitive grants and commodity check-off programs account for 67% of program budgets.
• Many programs reported that budget shortfalls or uncertainty “endangered or severely constrained” their ability to support key personnel.
Evans suspects much of the reason for the decline is budget-related.
"I think there's a lack of awareness of the importance of plant breeding," she said.
"Plant breeding is fundamentally a long-term endeavor," she said. "It can be very difficult to get that long-term, sustained funding to keep that program moving forward."
The survey focused on public breeding programs "mostly because private plant breeders are less likely to give us this kind of information," Evans said.
The study did not consider which crops received the most funding.
Evans recommends farmers contact their local plant breeders and lobby for support to keep their programs going.
The study will establish a platform to monitor the ongoing situation, Evans said. She hopes to conduct the survey again to see if the situation improves or worsens.