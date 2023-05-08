1112_CP_MW Stripe rust 1

USDA research plant geneticist Xianming Chen

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

Stripe rust levels are so low Eastern Washington farmers are being told not to spray fungicide unless they see the disease in their fields, researcher Xianming Chen says.

"Later on, rust definitely will show up," said Chen, plant research geneticist for USDA's Agricultural Research Service in Pullman, Wash. "This year, we probably need to pay more attention to the flag leaf stage to see if rust shows up in individual fields."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you