Stripe rust is getting a late start in Eastern Washington, a plant pathologist says.
So far, stripe rust has not been found in the region's wheat fields, USDA Agricultural Research Service plant pathologist Xianming Chen said in his report.
Chen and his team checked fields in Whitman, Adams, Lincoln, Grant and Douglas counties in November and Whitman, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties March 1 but did not find rust.
Chen predicts stripe rust will be in the "moderate" range of 20-40% yield loss for the 2022 growing season.
Computer models predict highly susceptible wheat varieties will have 33% yield loss and susceptible and moderately susceptible varieties will likely have 10-24% yield losses, Chen said.
Last year's drought meant few rust spores were in Eastern Washington, Chen told the Capital Press. Cold spells the last week of December and the week of Feb. 27 also reduced rust inoculum.
Early fungicide applications are not recommended, Chen said.
"If we apply too early, that's just a waste of chemicals," Chen said.
An application at the wheat's flag-leaf stage may be necessary for susceptible and moderately susceptible varieties.
Chen's team didn't identify any new races of stripe rust in 2021, though the frequency of some of them increased from the previous year, he said.
"Not seeing new races is a good sign," Chen said. "In the last several years, we usually see one or two or three. Some years we see a lot. But in recent years, we've seen fewer new races."
New races occur mostly through mutations.
A new race isn't necessarily a threat. Some new races can become dominant, but others show up briefly and disappear.
If new races show up more often, then a previously resistant variety of wheat can become susceptible. That's the main reason he identifies races and tracks their distribution.
Collaborators outside the Pacific Northwest also collect and send rust samples to Chen. Rust in the eastern U.S. is generally uniform, with just a few races, Chen said.
In the western U.S., he said, many different races show up.
While stripe rust hasn't appeared in Eastern Washington, it has in Western Oregon.
Stripe rust was spotted in October-planted fields of the soft white winter wheat Rosalyn in Oregon's Willamette Valley, near the town of Independence, said Ryan Graebner, Oregon State University cereal extension scientist, in an email to growers.
Chen said that's to be expected, because Western Oregon and Western Washington are wetter than Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington. Stripe rust is always present on the western side of the region, he said.
"The control strategy is basically the same every year: grow resistant varieties and always spray fungicides in the fields planted with moderately susceptible and susceptible varieties in the early spring with herbicide and also in the late season," he said.
Chen will release his next report in April.