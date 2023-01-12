Northwest wheat farmers should not plant certain winter varieties due to their susceptibility to stripe rust, a Northwest expert on the disease says.
Xianming Chen, USDA Agricultural Research Service research plant pathologist, said he has recommended UI Magic and WB4303 be removed from production to reduce the risk of stripe rust.
The variety Chen uses as a susceptibility check in experimental fields had a loss of 87.6% due to stripe rust. That's higher than Chen's original 34% average loss prediction for the crop overall last year.
After extreme drought in 2021, last year Chen's crew inoculated winter wheat experimental fields three times and earlier than normal. It allowed the rust to develop to a severer degree in test plots than natural infection, he said.
UI Magic had 44.4% yield loss due to stripe rust in experimental fields, and WB4303 had 64.1% yield loss. The inoculation accounts for the higher losses in Chen's data, which would be about half in a normal year, he said, but he still recommends their removal.
UI Magic is a soft white Clearfield wheat developed in partnership between the University of Idaho and Limagrain Cereal Seeds. WB4303 is a hard red winter wheat from WestBred.
This year, Chen predicts a lower moderate epidemic level for the wheat disease. The moderate range is 20 to 40% loss on susceptible varieties.
He expects yield loss to be 16 to 33% on highly susceptible winter wheat varieties, with an average of 21%. That's lower than the 34% prediction for the 2022 crop, because of cold weather in December 2022 compared to December 2021.
Chen pointed to several cold days before Christmas, with temperatures reaching -20 degrees Fahrenheit.
"The colder winter reduces rust survival," he said. Stripe rust generally survives at about 14 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
Snow cover across Eastern Washington may have provided the rust some protection.
"We always have survival, every year we have rust," Chen said. "We never see completely zero rust in the Pacific Northwest."
Some rust spores will spread from outside the eastern Pacific Northwest. Conditions are always favorable for rust in Western Washington and Western Oregon, Chen said.
Currently grown varieties are forecasted to be 0 to 15% yield losses depending upon the level of resistance or susceptibility of individual varieties, Chen said.
Based on the forecast, fields grown with susceptible winter wheat varieties, stripe rust ratings 7 to 9, may need early fungicide application at the time of herbicide application. Varieties with ratings 0 to 6 may not need fungicide application.
The early prediction made in January is often close to the real situation, Chen said, but may not be as good as his prediction in March, based on the entire winter.
He recommends farmers plant resistant or moderately resistant varieties, stripe rust ratings 1 to 4 in the Seed Buying Guide, for spring wheat.
