Stripe rust (copy)

Stripe rust on wheat.

 OSU

Northwest wheat farmers should not plant certain winter varieties due to their susceptibility to stripe rust, a Northwest expert on the disease says.

Xianming Chen, USDA Agricultural Research Service research plant pathologist, said he has recommended UI Magic and WB4303 be removed from production to reduce the risk of stripe rust.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

