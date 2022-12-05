0415_CP_MW Roylene Comes At Night

Washington State Conservationist Roylene Comes At Night says the Natural Resources Conservation Service will receive a large infusion of cash.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – At one point in the discussion, a farmer asked about forming a coalition of 10 growers or so to seek EQIP funding to upgrade technology.

State conservationists told him to think bigger.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you