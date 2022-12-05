COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – At one point in the discussion, a farmer asked about forming a coalition of 10 growers or so to seek EQIP funding to upgrade technology.
State conservationists told him to think bigger.
"Throw EQIP out of your mind and ... go fix it all and pay for what you need," said Roylene Comes At Night, Washington state conservationist. "We're really talking to partners about really getting out of the box."
Comes At Night and other regional USDA Natural Resources and Conservation Service representatives urged farmers to consider new ways they can seek funding during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
NRCS is poised to receive $20 billion for conservation programs through the Inflation Reduction Act. The agency is coordinating efforts to strategically invest the funds with partners.
"It's literally going to add a zero to our budgets across a broad cross-section of programs," said Jay Gibbs, Oregon assistant state conservationist. "For example, if the EQIP budget is $15 million, it could be as much as $100 million to $150 million. That's a big ramp-up. ... This is a once in a generation, once in a career investment by the agency."
With the additional funding, Gibbs said, farmers could pay for new equipment, continuing education, operations and maintenance.
"The keyword is 'opportunity,'" said Curtis Elke, Idaho state conservationist. "We're in a tremendous time right now. We're going to have so much opportunity to do more, with more."
Comes At Night said NRCS is working on longer-term agreements, lasting three to five years instead of one.
For example, the Yakama and Snoqualmie tribes have forest by-products through their forest management plans. They will ship them to a processing plant in Darrington, Wash., which was impacted by the Oso landslide in 2014, for milling and pressing into producing modular homes for low-income communities.
"That's the kind of projects that are happening with this new money," Comes At Night said.
The agency already considers soil, water, air, plants and animals, but must also show the effect on the human element to lawmakers, Comes At Night said.
"How do we record the fact that 150 jobs are now going to go into Darrington?" she said. "How do we record that we're helping to save that community, who now has to do a training program because they know they don't have enough people in their town? How do we record that the high school kid doesn't have to leave anymore, he can actually stay in his own community and he doesn't have to work outside of where he went to high school?"
USDA is making "climate-smart" ag a priority across its agencies, Comes At Night said, which allows multiple agencies to provide funding.
Many Washington dairy farms don't fit the EQIP program because they exceed the adjusted gross income or one above-ground lagoon might meet the maximum payment, but the farmer still has other things they need to do, Comes At Night said as an example.
Climate-smart commodity grants don't have the same criteria or payment limitations, she said. So a partnership of dairy farmers could apply for a grant to address everything in one shot, she said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.