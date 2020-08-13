A handful of southwest Washington farmers grew barley this year for a large malting company in Vancouver, testing the commercial possibilities of a crop mainly associated with the drier and hotter regions of the West.
The results were promising. The 115 acres that were harvested were high in yield and quality.
Oregon State University barley breeder Patrick Hayes, who developed the variety that was planted, said he was overjoyed. In trials, the variety flourished in southern Idaho, not rainy Western Washington. “You just breathe a sigh of relief. Thumbs up!”
Great Western Malting, the oldest malting company in the western U.S., brings in barley from hundreds of miles away east of the Cascade Range to its plant at the Port of Vancouver on the Columbia River. President Mike O’Toole said the company welcomes a closer supply.
The company tried buying barley from farmers in fast-growing Clark County, across the river from Portland, but subdivisions took over the land. This time, the barley will come from rural Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.
“This one we think will have legs,” O’Toole said. “We consider it very successful for year one.”
The project was inspired by necessity. In recent years, one Lewis County vegetable processor went bankrupt. Another stopped issuing contracts. Mid-sized farms, too large to rely on direct sales to consumers, needed another crop to grow.
Surveys by Washington State University Extension two years ago suggested farmers were interested in growing such grains as barley, wheat and oats and that local brewers, distillers, maltsters and bakers were interested in buying them.
“There is nothing else lucrative on the horizon,” said Lewis County farmer Dave Fenn, president of the Southwest Washington Growers Cooperative, formed late last year by farmers interested in planting grains.
“The long-term goal is to keep agriculture viable in southwest Washington,” he said.
Silos planned
The enterprise’s success will depend on building trackside silos at the Port of Chehalis, said Mike Peroni, project manager for the Northwest Agriculture Business Center, a nonprofit helping the new farmers co-op.
As a stopgap measure, farmers in July loaded barley from their trucks onto railcars via a $30,000 portable conveyor. The volume was about 400 tons. The logistics of moving larger amounts of grain will require silos to hold the grain until railcars and customers are ready.
“Without storage, this is really a difficult process. It all hinges on getting storage,” Peroni said.
Project planners estimate that silos and the means to load and unload railcars will cost roughly $2.5 million. So far, no money has been lined up.
Peroni hunts for that money. Possibilities include the state’s capital budget and grants from the USDA, though Peroni has an open mind. “No reasonable offer will be refused,” he joked.
The project could be built in two phases to split costs, Peroni said. As drawn up, there would eventually be three 1,000-ton silos and six 100-ton silos, making it possible to store different kinds of grain.
The silos also could take in grain grown elsewhere. Dairies are interested in importing feed, said Jay Gordon, who is policy director of the Washington State Dairy Federation and a Grays Harbor County farmer who grew barley for Great Western.
Peroni argues that public funds are appropriate to spend on the project. The silos will benefit the public by supporting agriculture and the associated jobs in southwest Washington, he said.
The project already has received public backing. The port donated land, and Lewis County commissioners awarded $800,000 for a rail spur connected to BNSF’s mainline. Railcars are parked on the spur while being loaded with grain.
The conveyor was bought with a combination of public and private money, including $5,000 from the Lewis County Farm Bureau.
“It’s a compelling project. It’s a grass-roots project, with very clear benefits to the agriculture community,” Peroni said.
O’Toole, president of Great Western, said it will be in the farmers’ interest to have silos. Without silos, the farmers, railroad and the malting company must coordinate their actions to deliver, transport and receive the barley.
“Once that scale grows, it’s going to be more and more challenging,” O’Toole said. “We’ll continue to support them until they have a consistent program.”
‘Niche crop’
O’Toole calls barley a “niche crop,” but with built-in demand. It’s an essential ingredient for beer. “No barley, no beer,” O’Toole said.
Washington ranks seventh among U.S. states in barley production in 2019, with a market value of $26.7 million, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Idaho tops all states in barley production at $264.9 million, about one-third of U.S. production. Great Western also has a Pocatello, Idaho, plant, much larger than the one in Washington.
Whitman County in Eastern Washington produces more barley than any other Washington county. Lincoln County, also east of the Cascades, produces a significant amount of barley. West of the Cascades, Skagit County produces the most.
In comparison, southwest Washington produces little barley. The crop didn’t register in the 2017 Census of Agriculture for Grays Harbor and Thurston counties. Lewis County farmers reported growing almost 25,000 bushels, about 0.5% percent of the state’s production.
Farmers in the three counties would grow more grain if they had a steady market, according to WSU Extension’s survey. A companion survey found that some Olympia area brewers, bakers, distillers and maltsters want locally grown grains.
“There are opportunities for all sorts of secondary markets,” said Stephen Bramwell, WSU Thurston County Extension director. “The more markets, the better.”
Thunder and Lightning
For the pilot project, Great Western chose Thunder, the variety developed by Hayes at OSU. Thunder was released last year and won the recommendation of the American Malting Barley Association, a trade group.
“In high rainfall environments, west of the Cascades, a comprehensive program of fungicide protection is required for optimum performance,” according to an OSU paper that accompanied Thunder’s release.
While Thunder did well, another variety being developed at OSU, Lightning, might be better suited for Western Washington, Hayes said.
Barley can be planted in the fall and harvested in July or planted in the spring and harvested in August. Fall-planted barley has higher yields.
Barley shouldn’t have trouble in Western Washington’s relatively mild winter temperatures, Hayes said. The United Kingdom, with a similar climate, produces barley, he said.
“I would put my bet on fall-planted grains,” Hayes said.
Gordon, the Grays Harbor County farmer, planted winter barley, but most of it was flooded out. He said he may try again next winter on higher ground. He also planted barley in the spring, due to be harvested this month. “It’s just beautiful,” he said.
Gordon said he’s grown barley for animal feed, but not for malting. The risk, he said, is that unusually hard summer rains shortly before August’s harvest could degrade the spring-planted barley. “Then dairy farms are the secondary market, for feed,” he said.
“Is it profitable? You know, it’s more profitable than zero,” he said. “You roll your dice and take your chances.”