CHEHALIS, Wash. — Farmers in a southwest Washington cooperative have finished their second year of growing barley for a Vancouver, Wash., malting company, nearly doubling production over the previous year despite lower per-acre yields.
Southwest Washington Growers Cooperative president Dave Fenn, a Lewis County farmer, said co-op leaders hope more farmers will sign up to grow barley for next year.
"We're competing with very high wheat prices, high grass seed prices," Fenn said. "I'm a little disappointed we haven't been able to get more acres, but that means farmers are doing well with competing crops."
The cooperative was formed after some farmers in the region in 2017 lost contracts to grow vegetables for a processor. They hope to build silos and conveyor systems at the Port of Chehalis to load and load grains onto railcars. The port is halfway between Portland and Seattle.
The Legislature this year appropriated $1.75 million for the project, which is still on the drawing board. The facility could be used to load and unload other types of grain and animal feed, organizers say.
For the past two years, farmers have made do with a portable conveyor system that loads barley directly from trucks to railcars. "It's strictly temporary," Fenn said.
Seven farmers grew barley this year. The cooperative delivered 607 tons of winter barley and 470 tons of spring barley to Great Western Malting Co.
Farmers planted 280 acres of winter barley, though 30 acres close to the coast flooded. "It's just too wet there," said Mike Peroni, project manager for the Northwest Agriculture Business Center.
Farmers planted 215 acres of spring barley.
The cooperative has draw interest from farmers as far north as Skagit County and as far south as the Willamette Valley, according to organizers.