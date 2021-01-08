A series of soil health workshops that begins next week with focus on topics that growers have selected.
Washington State University's free soil health webinars will be online at 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11-14.
Topics include soil acidification, wireworms, microbes and a soil health indicator analysis.
One of the biggest questions the workshop will address is how growers can document improvements when they change management practices, said Haiying Tao, WSU assistant professor of soil fertility and residue management.
Many farmers have begun switching practices as a result of previous workshops, Tao said.
For example, after the university's soil acidity workshops, growers began checking their soil pH and applying agricultural lime, she said.
Some problems, such as acidity, can be corrected relatively quickly but others, such as building up organic matter, take longer, Tao said.
"This is a long process, and there are so many things we need to work on," Tao said.
Tao is part of a multi-state on-farm research project that recently received a $4 million grant from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.