An early snow last week likely didn't adversely impact Washington's wheat crop, industry leaders said.
Glen Squires, CEO of the Washington Grain Commission, said some areas had enough snow to provide cover. That's the best scenario for winter wheat, he said.
"If it gets really cold and the wind's blowing, it's nice to have some snow cover," Squires said. "Generally, there's some pretty good soil moisture. That helps as well."
From 4 to 8 inches of snow fell Oct. 23 across northcentral and northeast Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, said Greg Koch, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Temperatures were in the low to mid 30s, making it a wet snow, Koch said. The snow was followed on Oct. 24-25 by record low temperatures in the single digits and teens, he said.
Temperatures were not low enough to do lasting damage, even though winter wheat may not have reached its fully cold-hardened stage yet, said Tim Murray, Washington State University Extension plant pathologist.
"It’s possible that there may be some leaf damage, especially in areas without snow cover, but the wheat will likely grow out of it," Murray said.
The duration of the low temperatures was relatively short, several hours during the night, and the temperatures increased the following week, providing good conditions for growth, he said.
More important will be fall moisture, and temperatures and snow cover during December and January, which will impact the survival of stripe rust fungus, Murray said.
Most winter wheat varieties have good tolerance to temperatures well below zero, down to 15 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
An open winter with little snow cover might result in the best yields, but it would also favor diseases and insects, Murray said.
"Personally, I like to see snow cover from mid- to late December that persists through early February for minimizing diseases and insects and good survival of the wheat," Murray said.
About 96% of Washington's winter wheat crop had been planted as of the week of Oct. 25. The five-year average is about 92%.
Of those planted acres, Squires said, about 68% had emerged. The five-year average is about 69%.
"It's essentially very normal," Squires said.
Koch expected more precipitation Nov. 6, likely rain in the lower elevations and possibly changing into snow. The most significant accumulations would be in the mountains of the central and southern Idaho Pandhandle into Oregon, he said.
Another round of freezing temperatures will follow the system Nov. 7-9, dropping to the low 20s and teens in some areas, he said.
Movement toward a La Nina could bring more moisture and cold to the Pacific Northwest.
A La Nina weather pattern represents periods of below-average ocean surface temperatures across the east-central equatorial Pacific. It typically means colder and wetter winter conditions in the Northwest.
"Gosh, if we have a La Nina and we have some good moisture over the winter, that's gonna be nice," Squires said.