A new short film from U.S. Wheat Associates tells the story of how the industry works to provide top-quality wheat to customers overseas.
U.S. Wheat will premiere the film, "Wholesome: The Journey of U.S. Wheat," at 10 a.m. Pacific Time Jan. 12 on its Facebook page.
During the 25-minute film, industry members at every point in the supply chain tell their stories.
The video was produced for overseas customers, said Steve Mercer, U.S. Wheat vice president of communications.
"A key part of demonstrating the benefits of U.S. wheat relies on its unique qualities for milling and end use functionality, its diverse classes and its wholesomeness," Mercer said. "The breeders, farmers and grain handlers who tell their stories in the presentation make that possible. They are the reason U.S. wheat is more valuable, and our export market development efforts will be enhanced by showing their voices, passion and commitment."
The film was produced in cooperation with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service and Federal Grain Inspection Service, state wheat commissions, local elevators and export elevators.
It will be available to 13 overseas U.S. Wheat offices for use at seminars, courses and trade events and serve as the foundation of new messages informing wheat buyers and users about U.S. wheat export quality.
Funding came from the Agricultural Trade Promotion program, and was reviewed and approved by the Foreign Agricultural Service, Mercer said.
U.S. Wheat received more than $10 million, to be invested in export market development activities. The video represents less than 2% of the USW ATP budget, Mercer said.
U.S. Wheat will also produce individual short subject programs covering chapters featured in the film. They will be available for viewing later this year.