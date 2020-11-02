The stay-at-home economy that developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted retail, grocery and online sales of Shepherd's Grain flour.
"Most of what we built our business on has been 50-pound bags to food manufacturers, bakeries ... or restaurants," said Mark Swenson, CEO of the company. "Now, with people staying at home and home baking becoming more important, our 5-pound bag business has exploded."
Shepherd's Grain farmers use direct seed farming practices and are certified for sustainable practices. The company's primary market is the Pacific Northwest, but it sells flour around the U.S. through distributors.
Before the pandemic, the company's 5-pound flour business was "almost negligible, practically nonexistent," Swenson said.
"Online went crazy, absolutely insane," he said. "We were selling 10 or 12 packages of two 5-pound bags a day, and it went up to over 100 packages a day."
With more COVID-19 cases, the demand is picking up, and the company expects it to stay up, after a decline during the summer.
"We've had four or five weeks where it's steadily climbed back up," he said.
Shepherd's Grain on Oct. 1 began shipping its wheat to Grain Craft in Pendleton, Ore., and Blackfoot, Idaho, for milling. Grain Craft has 13 mills around the country.
Previously, the company used Archer Daniels Midland for milling, and was one of its smallest customers, Swenson said.
ADM had requested a temporary restraining order that would prohibit Columbia Plateau Producers — the cooperative that produces Shepherd’s Grain flour products — from terminating its milling contract with the company.
A federal judge in September ruled that ADM failed to prove the “extraordinary remedy of injunctive relief” was justified.
Shepherd's Grain is negotiating the possible sale of wheat to ADM without use of the Shepherd's Grain name, Swenson said. The company hopes the case can be settled amicably, he said.
The change in mills made sense as the company expanded into Southern California, Swenson said. ADM had closed its mill there, and Grain Craft proved a good fit, Swenson said.
"We got really excited about the opportunity to move forward and expand our brand," he said.
Shepherd's Grain sold roughly 600,000 bushels of wheat per year to ADM. It's possible that number could quadruple with Grain Craft in a "reasonably short period of time," Swenson said, estimating that could mean five to seven years.
In the midst of the high demand, mills at ADM were backed up. Shepherd's Grain couldn't aggressively sell much more product and was having difficulty getting flour supply, Swenson said.
"Through Grain Craft, we pretty much have what we think is an unlimited supply, immediately," he said.
Shepherd's Grain flour will be entering regional grocery store chains in Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana. The company is talking to larger chains.
About 36 farmers raise wheat for Shepherd's Grain on 125,000 acres. With sales expected to increase quickly, those numbers could increase, Swenson said.
"As we expand eastward, it's going to have to increase," he said.
The company is in discussions with farmer groups in South Dakota and Kansas with the same practices as Shepherd's Grain farmers, he said.
"We're talking about up to 1 million acres in those areas that are ready to join us as soon as the demand is there," he said.