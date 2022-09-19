Grain Craft’s Blackfoot, Idaho, mill.

Grain Craft’s Blackfoot, Idaho, mill.

 Courtesy of Grain Craft

Shepherd's Grain expects all of its flours to be available again by Oct. 1. An August fire destroyed the mill in Pendleton, Ore., where most of it was produced.

The farmer-owned company will move production to Grain Craft's mill in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you