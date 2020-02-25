REARDAN, Wash. — Kit Schumann pressed his nose into a slice of freshly baked bread and inhaled deeply.
Schumann, owner of the Sea Wolf craft bakery in Seattle, was trying to determine if the bread's aroma met his standards.
Shepherd's Grain, a farmer-owned company, had asked Schumann to help evaluate the loaves made with new dark northern spring and hard red winter wheat varieties as it considers which ones to recommend to its 35 growers.
"We're so accustomed to being out in the field, looking at the agronomic aspects of our production field-growing capacity of growing wheat," co-founder Fred Fleming said of the annual "bake tour."
"Now we're looking at, does it smell right? Does it taste right? Do we have the terroir of the Eastern Washington farms?" Fleming said. "And we do. This is the uniqueness of who we are."
Wheat breeders, farmers, millers, seed companies and bakers were included in the Feb. 18 test, Fleming said.
"This test is critical for our quality management," said Jeremy Bunch, research and development director at Shepherd's Grain.
Many flour mills test wheat varieties and get analytical data about their performance, Bunch said.
Shepherd's Grain does that, too, but the bake test takes it to the next level, studying each loaf of bread's texture, color, flavor and aroma, he said.
Bunch plans to announce results in about a month, when the company signs contracts with its growers.
Many of the varieties are not yet released. Some breeders are still deciding whether to release them, Bunch said.
Artisan bakers such as Schumann work with the dough from the different varieties in a real-world setting.
"We see how the dough mixes, how it handles, getting that artisan touch on it," Bunch said. "A lot of our customers are artisan bakers, so it's important to get flavor right."
Schumann said he was looking for good color and flavor. He was most excited by how the loaves, made from 11 wheat varieties, differed.
"It really makes you appreciate the final product, all the work that goes into creating high-quality flour," Schumann said. "It takes a village."
Shepherd's Grain uses the Spokane Hutterian brethren's commercial kitchen in Reardan, Wash., for the test.
A faith-based group that farms together, the Hutterians are Shepherd's Grain growers. It represents about 30% of their wheat production, totaling about 4,000 acres, said Paul Gross, vice president and farm manager.
Another 30% each goes to seed production and to ADM or HighLine Grain, he said.
"They need commercial equipment, and they really can't go any place and shut down a whole bakery for two days," Gross said. "We have the equipment and only bake two days a week, so the other five days are free."
Bunch said about 60 loaves were baked.
Shepherd's Grain's growers average 3,000 acres, Bunch said.
"It's really neat to see this side," farmer Stacie Schultheis, who farms with her husband, Kyle, in Colton, Wash. "It's really cool to pass this along to our kids, too. We're always talking about where our wheat's going, what's being made of it and visiting different bakeries when we're in the area."