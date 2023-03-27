Lower Monumental Dam (copy)

Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River. 

 Getty Images

OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Democrats propose funding studies on replacing the electricity and irrigation benefits from the four Lower Snake River dams.

The dams have a peak capacity of more than 3,000 megawatts. More than 50,000 acres of irrigated farmland would be impacted if the dams were breached, according to report last year done under the auspices of Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

