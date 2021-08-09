Barley production for the food and feed segments could increase in Idaho with help from a soon-to-open production plant and a new program for farmers.
The Scoular Co. by early October plans to open a 15,000-square-foot plant in Jerome to produce a barley protein concentrate for use in aquaculture and pet food.
Separately, the Omaha, Neb.-based company announced a program to encourage farmers to plant more barley as a rotation crop. Barley MVP program offerings include risk-management tools and seed varieties.
Idaho led U.S. barley production in 2020. Planted acres totaled 530,000.
Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder said 75-80% of the crop is grown for malting.
“There is potential to grow those food barley and feed barley markets, and that is something Scoular is focusing on,” she said. Meanwhile, the fairly new protein-concentrate segment is growing.
“The company’s expanded focus on barley and initiatives around their new barley protein concentrate facility, as well as feed barley and food barley, will increase total Idaho barley acres,” Wilder said. “That’s good news for the industry.”
Andy Hohwieler, Scoular trade unit manager in Twin Falls, said local farmers this year converted more than 12,000 acres to barley for these sectors. Most was south-central Idaho ground where wheat, corn or other crops grew previously. The new barley was grown for feed and food sectors.
“The water situation we’re in this year created a lot of interest in barley because it is a lower water-input crop,” he said.
Demand could exceed 50,000 acres of production in the next five years, Hohwieler said.
He said Scoular, through Barley MVP, aims to connect growers to new markets and offer a wide range of price- and risk-management tools — such as a forward contract, a basis contract against corn futures, or a minimum-maximum price contract.
“The more tools we can offer growers when it comes to marketing, the more successful the producer could be,” Hohwieler said.
Scoular’s presence in Idaho includes several grain handling facilities, a livestock ingredient and custom blending plant in Jerome, and a trading office in Twin Falls.
The new Jerome building is on 4 acres south of the existing plant. It’s expected to initially create about 13 new jobs and process about 1.9 million bushels of barley annually for the company’s Emerge protein concentrate. A liquid feed supplement for cattle feeders will be co-produced.
“We see barley as a crop that has tremendous potential,” Hohwieler said.