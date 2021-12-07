JEROME, Idaho — Scoular Co. on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its new 15,000-square-foot facility to produce Emerge, a first-of-its-kind concentrated barley protein.
Emerge was developed to help meet the growing demand for plant-based, sustainable ingredients in aquaculture feed and pet food.
Scoular also operates a livestock ingredient facility in Jerome and several grain handling facilities in Idaho.
“Scoular has a long history of success with our Jerome, Idaho, teams and customers, and we are thrilled to make additional investments in this region,” said Paul Maass, Scoular CEO.
The plant will process 1.7 billion bushels to 1.8 billion bushels of barley annually with a capacity to consume 12,000 barley acres, said J.C. Olsen, Emerge program manager.
Emerge is the plant’s No. 1 product, but the company will also convert starch from the process into syrup for a high-energy liquid feed supplement for livestock, he said.
With fisheries around the world being depleted, plant-based proteins are critical for the aquaculture industry, he said.
“The world needs to be more efficient with its resources,” he said.
Montana Microbial Products of Melrose, Mont., started developing the technology to create the product 15 years ago and was waiting for a commercial opportunity. Scoular worked with the company for that opportunity, and broke ground on the new facility a year ago, he said.
Joining Maass at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jerome were David Faith, Scoular board chairman; Laura Wilder, executive director of the Idaho Barley Commission; and Mike Williams, city administrator of Jerome.
“Idaho is the top-producing barley state in the U.S., growing 37% of the nation’s crop in 2021,” Wilder said.
“Scoular’s new facility will bring expanded opportunities for growers, further strengthening Idaho’s place as the No. 1 source of consistent, high-quality barley in the U.S,” she said.
It’s a new opportunity for Idaho barley to add value, and it’s a new market that is important in expanding acres, she said.
Scoular’s project is a good opportunity for barley growers, said Mike Wilkins, a third-generation barley grower in Rupert, Idaho, and a member of the Idaho Barley Commission.
“It’s another market for us. I think this is a great deal,” he said.
Company-wide, Scoular created 15,000 to 20,000 barley acres in Idaho this year, and that could double, Olsen said.
Emerge is the only barley protein for feed customers, and it is traceable and non-GMO. It is created through a patent-pending process that concentrates the protein naturally found in whole barley kernels, creating a nutrient-dense ingredient for use in pet food and aquaculture feed.
The facility is expected to begin commercial production in January. Along with the state and city of Jerome, key project partners include the Jerome 20/20 Economic Development Organization, Scott Jackson Trucking, Starr Corp. and Bratney Cos.
Scoular is an employee-owned, $6 billion agribusiness founded in 1892. It buys, sells, stores, handles and processes grain and ingredients. Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., the company employs more than 1,000 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia.