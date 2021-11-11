Rust throughout the world

Beyond the Pacific Northwest, rust is still out of control in some parts of the world.
There are three types of cereal rust diseases that can affect crops: Leaf, stem and stripe.
Stripe rust is the big concern for the Pacific Northwest’s cooler climate in the spring, but the other two require warmer weather, said Tim Murray, Washington State University Extension plant pathologist.
In 1958-1959, stripe rust wiped out club wheat in the Pacific Northwest, to the point that soft white wheat surpassed club as the dominant market class.
Club at the time was not developed for rust resistance, Murray said. Another disease, common smut, had been the bigger priority. In 2008, the world became concerned about the evolution of a black stem rust, Ug99, which originated in Uganda in 1999.
The pathogen is changing rapidly and 15 known variants have been identified within the Ug99 lineage of wheat stem rust, according to RustTracker.Org, the global wheat rust monitoring system developed by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).
The Ug99 race group is present in 14 countries in Africa and the Middle East, according to the tracker.
Ug99 is still “out there” and evolving, but pre-emptive breeding to develop resistant varieties limited the damage originally feared, Murray said.
“I think that’s a great example of what research can do,” Murray said. “There were these forecasting systems, there were mechanisms in place to identify these races that are potentially of great concern.”
