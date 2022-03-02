About 29% of the world's wheat exports are at risk as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, an analyst says.
“A significant amount of wheat comes out of there. For reference, the U.S. last year was 13.3% of the world’s exports of wheat,” said Stephen Nicholson, global grain and oilseed strategist with Rabobank.
So the concern is “where do we come up with that wheat, and that’s really where the challenge is,” he said.
Russia and Ukraine don’t maintain large stockpiles of wheat and ended 2020-21 with about 4.5% of world stocks.
There are not enough stocks in other exporting countries to make up for the loss of exports from Russia and Ukraine, he said.
“So that’s a real, real concern and why the wheat market was so quick to react," he said.
Grain and oilseed markets were already in a rally and moving much higher. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “just really kind of adds fuel to the fire,” he said.
In addition to significant wheat exports, Russia and Ukraine account for 31% of world barley exports, 19% of corn exports, 23% of canola exports and 78% of sunflower exports, he said.
Russia and Ukraine have already shipped a lot of wheat this winter, he said, so it’s not like markets have to fill the gap for the whole year.
But those countries’ significant exports are “certainly why the wheat market has gotten so concerned and so, you know, up in arms over what’s going on here,” he said.
It adds to the volatility that’s already in place, and he urged market players to be ready.
“Particularly for sellers and buyers, it gives you opportunities on both sides. It’s probably more likely to favor the sellers. But the fact is you are going to see a lot more volatility,” he said.
Buyers are going to have to think about where they’re going to do business, he said.
“We’ve already seen several things happen in the Black Sea region. We’ve seen ADM and Bunge shut down some of their operations in the Black Sea region,” he said.
The question is whether those companies go back to the region and whether they’re willing to put up with the issues of doing business there, he said.
Buyers will have to consider whether they want to put their supply chain in danger, whether it’s because they’re not sure it’s going to get there, whether it will be available or whether there will be a force majeure and they won’t be able to get what they want, he said.
In addition, the costs of freight out of that area are getting really high, he said.
The U.S., South America, Argentina, the European Union and Australia are all going to see an increase in their wheat exports, and the U.S. will also see an increase in its corn exports, he said.
In addition to wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine, he’s also concerned about this year’s wheat production in those countries. He wonders whether farmers there will get financing given all of the sanctions.
He also thinks about those countries’ farmland as battlefields, and some of that ground won’t be available, he said.
“And it just is a challenge I think overall … it’s a challenge putting in a crop anywhere in the world, let alone in the middle of a conflict,” he said.