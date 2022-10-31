Ukraine grain port (copy) (copy)

The Mariupol port in Ukraine in 2018. Russia's announcement that it will pull out of a deal allows grain ships safe passage out of Ukraine has added uncertainty in the wheat market.

 Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press File

Russia's announcement that it will stop participating in a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain ships safe passage out of Ukraine adds to market uncertainty, but ultimately isn't making much impact on the wheat market, analysts say.

"Until we know more, our immediate reaction is Russia backing away from the deal complicates wheat trade flows and adds more uncertainty to an already uncertain situation," said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat Associates.

