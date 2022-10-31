Russia's announcement that it will stop participating in a United Nations-brokered deal that allows grain ships safe passage out of Ukraine adds to market uncertainty, but ultimately isn't making much impact on the wheat market, analysts say.
"Until we know more, our immediate reaction is Russia backing away from the deal complicates wheat trade flows and adds more uncertainty to an already uncertain situation," said Steve Mercer, vice president of communications for U.S. Wheat Associates.
"Not a big sustained reaction from this at all," said Byron Behne, senior grain merchant at Northwest Grain Growers in Walla Walla, Wash.
Following Russia's announcement, wheat futures initially jumped 63 cents, Behne said, then traded as low as up 20 cents. The market limit is a 70 cent increase per trading session.
Soft white wheat ranged from $8.95 per bushel to $9.35 per bushel on the Portland cash market.
Russia previously talked about pulling out of the deal around Nov. 19, said Dan Steiner, Morrow County Grain Growers grains merchant.
"This is a little bit early," he said. "Are they going to pull out? Who knows what they're going to do?"
The U.N, Ukraine and Turkey were working to continue shipments through the grain corridor. Twelve ships carrying grains were set to depart Ukraine, the most in one day since the agreement began, Behne said.
Insurance carriers will stop new coverage for ships carrying grain out of the area, Behne and Steiner said.
Russia would have to perform an action the equivalent of firing "a cruise missile into the port of Odessa or blow up one of these ships" to really have an effect on the market, Behne said.
"That would really be the spark to drive things higher, but otherwise it doesn't seem like things are going to be stopping," Behne said. "The market's been really weird the last couple of weeks, with Russia bombing infrastructure around the country, power stations and stuff. That really hasn't generated much positive action in wheat prices."
Prices had been sliding since Oct. 10, he said.
"The market's looking for a significant event, and I guess this just wasn't enough to do it," he said.
One factor may be that wheat harvest is done in the northern hemisphere, Behne said. That means supplies are the highest they'll be all year.
"Whether it can move or not, nobody's short of anything right now," he said. "That may change in a few months or something."
Steiner doesn't see a lot of downside, or upside, in the current market.
U.S. wheat farmers need new demand beyond their core customers, Steiner said. A strong dollar and high freight costs put the U.S. at a competitive disadvantage.
The situation in Russia will have a bigger impact for the 2023 crop, Steiner said. Acreage will be down in Ukraine, and some farming territories will be in dispute between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia will have a lot of grain to move as well, he said.
"Russia has good grain and good planting conditions, where in the United States, we don't," he said. "The Pacific Northwest isn't bad, but the Southern Plains are a wreck."
Reports of poor winter wheat conditions in the Southern Plains or from other countries might push prices upward, Behne said.
"We're usually the exporter of last resort," he said. "We're the world's grain bin — we'll store it until everybody needs it. Everybody else has got to run out of stuff before they will come to us, probably."
