SPOKANE — The USDA Risk Management Agency is taking a closer look at wheat prices in response to farmers' concerns about lower prices for crop insurance coverage compared to elevator prices.
Farmers cited a difference of 50 to 80 cents per bushel for soft white winter wheat between the agency's online price discovery tool and the elevator price, said Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
Farmers and grain merchandisers are concerned that the Portland soft white wheat export bid price range is too wide, and question whether the lower end of the range accurately reflects market value, said Ben Thiel, director of the USDA Risk Management Agency office in Spokane.
Thiel said the agency heard from farmers about the problem and will meet with USDA Agricultural Marketing Service to review pricing.
He also arranged a meeting with RMA's pricing branch in Kansas City, Mo., allowing industry representatives to express their concerns.
"It's good that people have brought this to our attention," Thiel said. "We've been made aware of the issue and we're trying to seek more input. We're monitoring the situation as it goes along."
Farmers this year face a double whammy of drought that has reduced yields and raised the protein levels in some varieties, prompting elevators to pay less. For many farmers, the result is less wheat to sell at lower prices.
Thiel noted that it's still early in the price discovery period. A final harvest price will be issued in September. The price is issued no later than three business days after the end of the price discovery period.
The agency uses the daily closing soft wheat price in August on the Portland Merchants Exchange to determine the average harvest price for winter wheat. The winter wheat harvest price is the same for Idaho, Oregon and Washington, Thiel said.
On Tuesday, U.S. No. 1 10.5% protein soft white winter wheat was selling for $9.60 to $10.00 a bushel in Portland.
Grain elevators set their own price, said Nicole Berg, vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers and a Paterson, Wash., farmer.
Some companies post prices that include the cost of freight and some don't, she said.
"We're in a heavily discounted year, for high protein for soft white wheat," Berg said.
Berg compiled the questions she was getting from wheat farmers into an email to the RMA. Questions included whether protein discounts or premiums were being added to the agency's published price.
The Portland bid price is for 10.5% protein, Thiel said.
Farmers also asked why soft white wheat markets use the cash price when other wheat classes use futures prices.
Commodity exchange price provisions for the winter wheat harvest price have been the same for the region since at least 2011, Thiel said.
If the industry would like to propose another method for winter wheat harvest price discovery, RMA would take that into consideration, he said.
RMA is drafting responses to "Frequently Asked Questions" that will answer many pricing questions, Thiel said.
Farmers could be especially sensitive due to a hard year, Berg said. She has a lot of experience dealing with drought in her area, but growers in other areas don't deal with drought as often.
"It's definitely a high emotional year for farmers when you don't really have too much of a crop out there," she said. "I think folks see that, they see, 'Oh, the wheat I did grow possibly could have a huge discount on it,' and then you're wondering, 'How am I going to pay my bills?'
"Thank God for crop insurance," she said. "During these times, this is what keeps us all in business."
WAWG promotes the importance of crop insurance every Farm Bill, Hennings said, noting it is regularly targeted for less funding. It's particularly important during years of extreme drought, such as this one, she said.
"What the wheat industry is doing is we're just double-checking and making sure, when I'm a farmer and I sell my wheat, crop insurance depicts the overall price of what I could have sold it for, and what I did sell it for," Berg said. "We're here to help clarify and ask questions."