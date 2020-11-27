Delaying the introduction of nitrogen could lead to a healthier wheat crop, an Oklahoma State University researcher says.
"I'm just not a big fan of pre-plant nitrogen because in our region you never know what you're going to have as a crop," said Brian Arnall, an associate professor in Stillwater, Okla. "A single field could go from 100 bushels per acre one year to 30 bushels per acre the next year, due to rainfall or something happening."
Arnall is studying what happens when nitrogen is applied late to the wheat plant.
Farmers typically apply nitrogen before planting, then add a second round during late dormancy, known as topdressing.
In Oklahoma, wheat grows most of the winter, Arnall said. Yields are typically 50 to 95 bushels per acre for dryland hard red winter wheat.
In that region, topdressing is done in December or January, Arnall said.
For his study, he's delaying all nitrogen applications until later in the wheat growth cycle, about February or March.
Arnall studied how long the wheat could go without fertilizing and not lose yield.
The data indicated the nitrogen could be delayed until March. Arnall started noticing other benefits, too — a smaller, healthier plant at harvest time and improved protein and milling and baking.
"The first year I saw it, I thought it was an error," he said.
After a dry fall, wheat extends its roots to seek out moisture. Arnall thinks that might be the same case for nitrogen.
His theory is that his research team will find a smaller above-ground plant, but more root growth, making for a sturdier plant going into the flowering and grainfill periods. That's also when the plant might experience hotter, drier weather, he noted.
Other researchers are taking a wait-and-see approachs.
"I am not sure I agree with their hypothesis," said Bill Pan, Washington State University crop and soil science professor.
More nitrogen usually signals the plant to increase shoot growth because it is readily available, Pan said, adding that nitrogen timing is dependent on the rainfall zone and soil depth.
In the intermediate to dry zones, fall nitrogen is needed to provide 2- to 3-foot depth for late spring root availability when the surface soil dries, Pan said.
"As we move east into higher rainfall zones, there is more chance we will lose fall applied nitrogen to leaching and runoff losses, so it's good to split fall-spring or even put most or all spring nitrogen on in north Idaho," he said.
Arnall said he's shared his results with researchers and agronomists, who say it goes against conventional wisdom.
He thinks the study could provide validation for why he's seeing such results so far. If it pans out, he said, the next step would be examining how individual varieties perform.
Arnall said the study could have implications in pockets of the Pacific Northwest and along the East Coast, particularly in dryland areas with limited rainfall.
If it holds up, Arnall hopes to give farmers more confidence in delaying nitrogen and waiting until mid-season, once they have a stand and know what the markets look like.
In Oklahoma, anhydrous ammonia is "extremely cheap," Arnall said, but application costs farmers because of the use of equipment and tillage. In-season nitrogen products such as urea tend to have a higher price per pound, but can be more efficient.
"The product cost is higher, but your efficiencies are higher, and so overall your economics should be better," he said.