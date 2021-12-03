Researchers are asking farmers to send them photos of aphids to be included as references for a smart-phone application that identifies the pests.
Cereal Pest AID is a University of Idaho project that uses smart phones and artificial intelligence to automate identification of insect pests affecting wheat and common rotation crops such as peas, chickpeas, barley and oilseeds.
The computer system is built and has been trained in preliminary ways to see that it works, said Sanford Eigenbrode, University of Idaho entomology professor, who is assisting project leaders.
"To get very reliable identifications, you need to train it more than we've been able," he said. "We need hundreds of pictures of the aphids. With every new image, it gets better."
"We want this thing to identify (aphids) in the field, so you can whip out your phone and know what you have," Eigenbrode said. "So the pictures have to be like that."
The project is led by UI assistant entomology professor Marek Borowiec, who developed a similar app for ants.
The project received $750,000 from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Food and Agriculture Cyberinformatics and Tools program.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.