Washington researchers are seeking growers interested in experimenting with buckwheat on their farms.
Buckwheat is a “cash crop, cover crop and something in between,” said Rachel Breslauer, a graduate student in Washington State University’s sustainable seed systems laboratory.
“Not only will you be able to actually experience a new crop and have some of the wiggle room to try something new with the support of this project, you’ll be able to get connected with potential buyers and start to develop your own marketing for this crop if you end up really liking it,” she said.
Breslauer spoke during the recent Grains Week, sponsored by Cascadia Grains, the Culinary Breeding Network and WSU’s food systems program, among others.
Common buckwheat is the variety most often grown. Products are made from the groats, which are the de-hulled seeds. Toasted groats are called kasha, which can be boiled and used in porridge, ground into grits or milled into flour.
Most buckwheat seed production is primarily in North Dakota, with 11,700 acres; Washington, with 6,200 acres; and Minnesota, with 2,900 acres.
All buckwheat seed production in Washington is concentrated in the central region and is grown in rotation with potatoes.
Farmers use buckwheat as a cover crop to provide a canopy to suppress weeds. Its flowers attract pollinators and provide phosphorus for following crops.
Most commercial buckwheat production is under contract, Breslauer said. If a farmer wants to raise buckwheat without a contract, the options are limited.
Contract prices can vary from $10 to $15 per bushel, about 50 pounds, and yields can range from 750 to 1,200 pounds or higher per acre, Breslauer said.
WSU’s More Bang For Your Buckwheat Project is considering potential trade-offs between growing it as a cash crop or cover crop, with trials for two years in western Washington. They’ll survey farmers who raise buckwheat on a commercial scale, more than 20 acres.
The university’s Diversifying Northwestern Fields and Palates project includes buckwheat as it works to connect farmers to processors and consumers.
“After growing one crop of buckwheat, a whole host of weeds just seem to go away for a while,” said Klaas Martens, a Penn Yan, N.Y., organic grain farmer. “Quackgrass is one it’s especially hard on.”
Frustrations growing buckwheat include the fact that the crop is indeterminate, meaning it will keep growing, with ripe seeds as it still blooms. Martens swathes the crop, which he recommends.
Martens used buckwheat to break up a root disease and nematode complex that had built up after several years of raising dry beans.
“We don’t grow it because we’re going to make a lot of money on this one crop,” he said of buckwheat. “We grow it because it will make our system stronger, more resilient and overall more profitable.”
The Washington Grain Commission recommends not following buckwheat with a wheat crop, due to concerns about volunteer plants in the following wheat crop, commission CEO Glen Squires said.