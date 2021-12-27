Farmers should keep a close eye on grasshoppers as weather conditions become more favorable for them in the future.
“There’s no reason to panic,” Arash Rashed, associate professor of ecological entomology at the University of Idaho. “We just need to be more aware of factors that could influence (an) outbreak and address them as they come. At least know what our resources are.”
Grasshoppers prefer warm springs and light rains over extended cool and wet weather, and a warmer fall for extended egg-laying. They like the sun and don’t like dense plant canopies.
Rashed spoke Dec. 17 during the Idaho Wheat Commission’s virtual “From the Field” farm chat webinar.
The USDA Agricultural Research Service offers an annual grasshopper hazard map.
Some of the most common grasshopper species are the differential grasshopper, red-legged grasshopper, two-striped grasshopper and migratory grasshopper.
Grasshopper outbreaks are sporadic, but the insects are highly mobile, he said.
“If you see them one day in one location, it doesn’t mean the population is there, and the next day, it doesn’t mean the population won’t appear somewhere else,” he said.
Damage is expected when large numbers of grasshoppers are present. The most damage is likely to occur on the edge of fields.
Three to four grasshoppers per square yard would require management in a young field.
Insecticide applications should only be done when large numbers of grasshoppers are present, Rashed said. That would be greater than seven grasshoppers per 10 square feet in a field or 12 grasshoppers per 10 square feet in the natural vegetation around a field.
“If you have 15 grasshoppers per square yard, it’s a large population,” he said. “That would basically translate into 100 pounds of grasshoppers for an acre. One hundred pounds of grasshoppers is almost the size of a sheep.”
Grasshoppers have small mouth parts, snapping the plants at the base instead of leaving part that could recover, in the case of a larger grazing animal, he said.
Seedling damage is the most critical, but damage to crop heads may occur at later crop developmental stages.
Rashed recommends farmers inspect vegetation about 10 days before planting.
Management includes early spring seeding or late fall seeding, crop rotations, tillage and trap strips around a field.
Female grasshoppers will lay 20 to 100 eggs in late summer.
“The individual that comes out of those eggs looks exactly like the adults, with the exception that they are small in size and they don’t have wings,” Rashed said.
As the nymphs molt, they grow larger and their wings develop. The insects go through five or six molting events before reaching full adult stage. They can live two to three months as an adult.
One concern is that as current grasshopper experts reach retirement age, a new generation of researchers is needed to take over and address the complex systems of pests that could cause widespread outbreaks, Rashed said.
“At least five years of overlap is needed” between current and new researchers, he said. “So all this experience is being transferred into the next generation of these people who are addressing grasshopper and katydid outbreaks.”